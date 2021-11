The phrase "one of a kind" gets tossed around all too often in sports. When it comes to Deebo Samuel, however, it couldn't be more true. Samuel showed off his entire skill set Monday night in the 49ers' huge 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, finishing with 133 total yards -- 97 receiving and 36 rushing -- scoring one touchdown through the air and one on the ground. Following the win, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was asked if he has ever seen or had a teammate quite like Samuel.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO