Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Georgetown transfer Tre King is nearing a decision as he finishes up his college visits. King averaged 14.6 points, and 6.2 rebounds and is likely to choose between Wichita State, Missouri, and Iowa State, he tells 247Sports. “I'm currently on a visit to Missouri, last weekend I went to Wichita...
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion men's basketball season is exactly one week away and we catch up with the Monarchs in this edition of the ODU Full Court Press. This week, Kalu Ezikpe shows off his skills as an artist and we get to know junior guard P.J. Gill.
Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) vs FIU Panthers (1-7, 0-4 Conference USA) TV: ESPN 3 (Play-By-Play: A.J. Ricketts/Analyst: Patrick Murray) ESPN 3 can be found here — https://go.web.plus.espn.com/oey0yn. Radio: 105.5 FM WMIB Miami-Fort Lauderdale (Play-By-Play: Corey Brooks)/ESPN Radio 94.1 FM Norfolk (Play-By-Play: Ted Alexander/Analyst: Andy Mashaw/Sideline: James Witham)
MIAMI (Nov. 4, 2021) – To open the final month of the regular season, the FIU Football team is set to play host to the visiting Old Dominion Monarchs of Saturday, November 6th. Kickoff from FIU Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The contest can be streamed on ESPN3...
The FIU football team has now lost eight games in a row, this time against the Old Dominion Monarchs by a score of 47-24. With a 1-8 record and only three games to go, the Panthers are dead last in the Conference USA Eastern Division. “The issues that we have...
Duke overcame some adversity to post a very impressive 79-71 win over Kentucky Tuesday night in the Garden. The adversity? Starters Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore both had second-half cramps. The funny thing is right about when that all started is when Duke broke a close game open. Duke was...
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Physicality and aggressiveness are two things that Old Dominion head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones stressed during the preseason. Both were on display during the Monarchs' season opener on Tuesday night. ODU forced South Carolina State into 35 turnovers and got contributions from up and down the roster, topping...
Jericole Hellems led an N. C. State comeback with 22 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and Dereon Seabron 18 as the Wolfpack dominated after halftime to turn back feisty Bucknell 88-70 on Tuesday night.
The FAU Owls will head out to Norfolk, Va. to take on Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. With FAU’s home winning streak of 12 having been snapped due to the loss against Marshall, head coach Willie Taggart will need the team to regroup for them to keep their goal of topping the East Division in reach.
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University women's basketball team used 22 points from Karissa McLaughlin and a near triple-double from Chloe Marotta to defeat NJIT, 90-58, on Friday evening at the Al McGuire Center. The Golden Eagles (2-0) broke free from an early 4-3 deficit to cruise to their second win...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Tevin Olison had 27 points as Youngstown State defeated Southeast Missouri 97-79. Garrett Covington had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie added 16 points. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points. DQ Nicholas had 17 points for the Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. added...
TULSA, Okla. - Air Force men's basketball (1-1) rallied to a 59-58 win at Tulsa (1-1) Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center. Junior Camden Vander Zwaag's three point basket with 21 seconds in regulation lifted the Falcons to its first win of the season. Air Force was unable to hold...
In front of a near-capacity crowd at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, JMU men’s basketball welcomed Old Dominion. The crowd, along with 30 points off the bench, allowed the Dukes to take down an in-state rival in a 58-53 win. “That’s sometimes our sixth man on the court,” redshirt junior...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hodge registered 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Old Dominion 58-53 on Saturday. Vado Morse had 11 points for James Madison (2-0). Charles Falden added 10 points. C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (1-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 11 points. For more AP...
Florida Atlantic vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13. Record: Florida Atlantic (5-4), Old Dominion (3-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Florida Atlantic vs Old...
