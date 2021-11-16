49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Career high in carries

Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 36 yards and caught all five of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers found themselves in a 17-0 hole early in the second quarter, forcing the team to all but abandon its running game, leading to the least productive day of the season on the ground for Mitchell. The rookie stayed involved in the offense, however, setting career highs in catches, targets and receiving yards. Jeff Wilson was active for the first time all year Sunday but didn't see any touches. It's possible Wilson finds a larger role in Week 10 against the Rams, but Mitchell appears to have a firm hold on the No. 1 job in the San Francisco backfield as long as he stays healthy.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO