NFL

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Career high in carries

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mitchell rushed 27 times for 91 yards in Monday night's 31-10 win over the Rams. Mitchell had a few nice runs but often...

www.cbssports.com

All49ers

What Elijah Mitchell and Terrell Davis Have in Common

The 49ers may or may not have their franchise quarterback in the building, but they certainly have found their franchise running back. The 49ers traded three first-rounders and a third for the No. 3 pick in the draft, which they used on Trey Lance, who isn't their starter yet. He's on the slow track.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers activate RB Wilson for Week 9 with Mitchell ailing

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is in line to make a sooner-than-anticipated return to the 49ers. The 49ers on Saturday activated Wilson off the physically-unable-to-perform list in order to be available to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Wilson's activation was among a number of roster moves,...
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers OC Mike McDaniel calls Elijah Mitchell a “special young player”

While several of the top picks in the 49ers' most recent draft class have struggled to make an impact this season, running back Elijah Mitchell, their final selection in this year’s draft, has been one of the most impressive rookies in the NFL. Despite lasting until the sixth round, Mitchell has been one of the most productive rookies in the league.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Elijah Mitchell affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Just a handful of notable running backs are "questionable" heading into Week 9, but considering they're Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, and Elijah Mitchell, then you better believe fantasy football owners are taking notice. We have the latest injury updates on these game-time decisions ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and we'll continue to update this article until the official active/inactive reports are published on Sunday.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Elijah Mitchell's status unclear due to rib injury; Jeff Wilson returns

The 49ers might be forced to hand the ball to a running back besides rookie Elijah Mitchell on Sunday when they host the Cardinals. Mitchell, the NFC’s only running back with three 100-yard games this season, didn’t practice Wednesday because of a rib injury he suffered in Sunday’s win against the Bears. Mitchell finished the game, in which he rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries, but head coach Kyle Shanahan only offered Wednesday that there was “hope” Mitchell could practice this week.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Mitchell, Samuel, Kittle could be limited vs. Cardinals

It appears Elijah Mitchell’s rib injury will force the 49ers to divide their backfield workload. Mitchell is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium, but the 49ers are uncertain if he and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) will be able to finish the game, ESPN reported. Neither...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Williams compared 49ers RB Mitchell to Peterson

Elijah Mitchell has been a pleasant surprise for the 49ers' running back room in 2021. Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon were expected to be the bell cows for the 49ers' offense this season, but it instead has been Mitchell who has led the team in rushing through the first eight weeks.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9, 2021: Proven model says start Elijah Mitchell, sit Kyler Murray

Knowing advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Miami Dolphins high in the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. That's because Miami takes on the Houston Texans, a team that is giving up over 400 yards per game this season. That means players like running back Myles Gaskin and tight end Mike Gesicki could be among the top Week 9 Fantasy football picks. However, can you trust a player like Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for just 205 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception last week against the Bills?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, or Trenton Cannon on Monday Night Football?

With Monday Night Football set to kick off for its 10th edition in 2021, fantasy football managers counting on this matchup for a last-second win could be facing an interesting decision among the San Francisco 49ers RBs. Should you start Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., or Trenton Cannon on Monday Night Football as the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams?
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Finds success through air Sunday

Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 36 yards and caught all five of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers found themselves in a 17-0 hole early in the second quarter, forcing the team to all but abandon its running game, leading to the least productive day of the season on the ground for Mitchell. The rookie stayed involved in the offense, however, setting career highs in catches, targets and receiving yards. Jeff Wilson was active for the first time all year Sunday but didn't see any touches. It's possible Wilson finds a larger role in Week 10 against the Rams, but Mitchell appears to have a firm hold on the No. 1 job in the San Francisco backfield as long as he stays healthy.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another award: Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell earned his first weekly award in Week 8 when he was voted the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. The 2021 sixth-round pick sliced through the Bears defense to the tune of 137 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He had five carries of more than 10 yards, and three of those went for 27-plus. It was a dominant outing for a player who’s carved out a role as San Francisco’s clear No. 1 running back.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 10 injury report: TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell in vs. Rams

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 10 came with some good news as George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell were both unlisted. There were no surprises on the report and San Francisco should go into Monday night against the Rams with their health relatively intact. Missing some of the players who are now available could’ve been a real problem for the upset-minded 49ers.
NFL

