ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

$α$ knockout reaction as a new probe for $α$ formation in $α$ decay nuclei

By Kazuki Yoshida, Junki Tanaka
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The $\alpha$ decay phenomena have been studied for more than a century but the mechanism of the $\alpha$ particle formation and its tunneling process have not yet been fully understood. Alternative...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Theoretical study of the crystal and electronic properties of $α$-RuI$_3$

The material $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, with a two-dimensional Ru-honeycomb sublattice, has attracted considerable attention because it may be a realization of the Kitaev quantum spin liquid (QSL). Recently, a new honeycomb material, $\alpha$-RuI$_3$, was prepared under moderate high-pressure and it is stable under ambient conditions. However, different from $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ was reported to be a paramagnetic metal without long-range magnetic order down to $0.35$ K. Here, the structural and electronic properties of the quasi-two-dimensional $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ are theoretically studied. First, based on first-principles density functional theory (DFT) calculations, the ABC stacking honeycomb-layer $R\overline{3}$ (No. 148) structure is found to be the most likely stacking order for $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ along the $c$-axis. Furthermore, both $R\overline{3}$ and $P\overline{3}1c$ are dynamically stable because no imaginary frequency modes were obtained in the phononic dispersion spectrum. Moreover, the different physical behavior of $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ compared to $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ can be understood naturally. The strong hybridization between Ru $4d$ and I $5p$ orbitals decreases the effective atomic Hubbard repulsion $U$, leading the electrons of RuI$_3$ to be less localized than in RuCl$_3$. As a consequence, the effective repulsion $U$ is reduced from Cl to I, leading to the metallic nature of $\alpha$-RuI$_3$. Based on the DFT+$U$ ($U_{\rm eff} = 2$ eV), plus spin-orbital coupling (SOC), we obtained a spin-orbit Mott insulating behavior for $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ and, by the same procedure, a metallic behavior for $\alpha$-RuI$_3$, in good agreement with experimental results. Furthermore, when introducing a large (unrealistic) $U_{\rm eff} = 6$ eV, the spin-orbit Mott gap opens in $\alpha$-RuI$_3$ as well, supporting the physical picture we are proposing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Role of the Third Dimension in Searching Majorana Fermions in $α$-RuCl$_3$ via Phonons

Sai Mu, Kiranmayi D. Dixit, Xiaoping Wang, Douglas L. Abernathy, Huibo Cao, Stephen E. Nagler, Jiaqiang Yan, Paula Lampen-Kelley, David Mandrus, Carlos A. Polanco, Liangbo Liang, Gabor B. Halasz, Yongqiang Cheng, Arnab Banerjee, Tom Berlijn. Understanding phonons in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ is critical to analyze the controversy around the observation of the...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Improving blazar redshift constraints with the edge of the Ly$α$ forest: 1ES 1553+113 and implications for observations of the WHIM

J. Dorigo Jones, S. D. Johnson, Sowgat Muzahid, J. Charlton, H.-W. Chen, A. Narayanan, Sameer, J. Schaye, N. A. Wijers. Blazars are some of the brightest UV and X-ray sources in the sky and are valuable probes of the elusive warm-hot intergalactic medium (WHIM; $T{\simeq} 10^5-10^7$ K). However, many of the brightest blazars$-$called BL Lac objects such as 1ES1553+113$-$have quasi-featureless spectra and poorly constrained redshifts. Here, we significantly improve the precision of indirect redshift constraints for blazars based on the edge of the $\rm{H\,I}$ Ly$\alpha$ forest observed in their UV spectra. We develop a robust technique to constrain the redshift of a $z<0.5$ AGN or blazar with a $1\sigma$ uncertainty of ${\approx}0.01$ using only the position of its highest-redshift Ly$\alpha$ absorber with $\log N_{\rm{H\,I}}/{\rm cm^{-2}} > 12.6$. We use a large sample of 192 AGN/QSOs at $0.01\lesssim z\lesssim0.45$ that have high-quality COS FUV spectra to characterize the intrinsic scatter in the gap between the AGN redshift and the edge of their Ly$\alpha$ forest. We present new COS NUV data for 1ES1553+113 and confirm its redshift of $z=0.433$ using our technique. We apply our Ly$\alpha$-forest-based redshift estimation technique to nine additional blazars with archival ${\it HST}$ UV spectra, most of which are key targets for future X-ray missions. Our inferred redshift constraints improve estimates for two BL Lacs (1ES1118+424 and S50716+714) and are consistent with previous estimates for the rest. Our results emphasize the need to obtain further UV spectra of bright blazars, of which many have uncertain redshifts, in order to maximize the scientific value of future X-ray WHIM observations that will improve our understanding of galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Polarization in broad emission lines of Active Galactic Nuclei

We discuss the polarization of broad emission lines in the type 1 active galactic nuclei (AGNs). The polarization depends on the geometry of the broad line region (BLR), and also on the polarization mechanism, or distribution of the scattering material. Therefore the polarization measurements can indicate the geometry of the BLR and the mechanism of polarization (equatorial or polar scattering). In addition, the polarization angle (PA) shape across the line profile can be used to measure the supermassive black hole (SMBH) mass, and constrain the BLR characteristics. We give an overview of ours and other recent investigations of the polarization in broad lines from both aspects: theoretical and observational.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Ab initio calculations for void swelling bias in $α$ and $δ$-plutonium

Void swelling can develop in materials under persistent irradiation when non-equilibrium vacancy and self-interstitial populations migrate under sufficiently asymmetric interaction biases. In conventional metals, the propensity is determined to first approximation by comparing point-defect relaxation strains. We thus present DFT-based calculations of structures and formation energies and volumes of point defects in the $\alpha$ and the $\delta$-phases of plutonium. Our results show that lattice defects in $\delta$-Pu, in contrast to most fcc metals, have surprisingly small formation volumes. Equally unexpected are the large defect formation volumes found in the low-symmetry $\alpha$-Pu phase. Both these unusual properties can be satisfactorily explained from defect-induced spin/orbital moment formation and destruction in the Pu phases. When we use the calculated defect properties to estimate the classic void swelling bias in each of the phases, we find it to be unusually small in $\delta$-Pu, but likely much larger in $\alpha$-Pu. Hence, swelling rates and mechanisms can diverge dramatically between the different phases of Pu. Especially in the transient regime before formation of large defect clusters, the swelling rate of $\alpha$-Pu can reliably be expected to be much larger than $\delta$-Pu. However, accurate forecasts over longer times will require the conventional void-swelling theory to be modified to handle the complexities presented by the different Pu phases. As a case in point, we show possible anomalous temperature dependence of vacancy properties in $\delta$-Pu, caused by entropic contributions from defect-induced spin-lattice fluctuations. Such complications may affect defect-defect interactions and thus alter the void swelling bias.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Elucidating the initial steps in α-uranium hydriding using first-principles calculations

Hydrogen embrittlement of uranium, which arises due to the formation of a structurally weak pyrophoric hydride, poses a major safety risk in material applications. Previous experiments have shown that hydriding begins on top or near the surface (i.e., subsurface) of a-uranium. However, the fundamental molecular-level mechanism of this process remains unknown. In this work, starting from pristine {\alpha}-U bulk and surfaces, we present a systematic investigation of possible mechanisms for formation of the metal hydride. Specifically, we address this problem by examining the individual steps of hydrogen embrittlement, including surface adsorption, subsurface absorption, and the inter-layer diffusion of atomic hydrogen. Furthermore, by examining these processes across different facets, we highlight the importance of both (1) hydrogen monolayer coverage and (2) applied tensile strain on hydriding kinetics. Taken together, by studying previously overlooked phenomena, this study provides foundational insights into the initial steps of this overall complex process. We anticipate that this work will guide near-term future development of multiscale kinetic models for uranium hydriding and subsequently, identify potential strategies to mitigate this undesired process.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theoretical Distributions of Short-Lived Radionuclides for Star Formation in Molecular Clouds

Short-lived radioactive nulcei (half-life $\tau_{1/2}\sim1$ Myr) influence the formation of stars and planetary systems by providing sources of heating and ionization. Whereas many previous studies have focused on the possible nuclear enrichment of our own Solar System, the goal of this paper is to estimate the distributions of short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) for the entire population of stars forming within a molecular cloud. Here we focus on the nuclear species $^{60}$Fe and $^{26}$Al, which have the largest impact due to their relatively high abundances. We construct molecular cloud models and include nuclear contributions from both supernovae and stellar winds. The resulting distributions of SLRs are time dependent with widths of $\sim3$ orders of magnitude and mass fractions $\rho_{\scriptstyle SLR}/\rho_\ast\sim10^{-11}-10^{-8}$. Over the range of scenarios explored herein, the SLR distributions show only modest variations with the choice of cloud structure (fractal dimension), star formation history, and cluster distribution. The most important variation arises from the diffusion length scale for the transport of SLRs within the cloud. The expected SLR distributions are wide enough to include values inferred for the abundances in our Solar System, although most of the stars are predicted to have smaller enrichment levels. In addition, the ratio of $^{60}$Fe/$^{26}$Al is predicted to be greater than unity, on average, in contrast to Solar System results. One explanation for this finding is the presence of an additional source for the $^{26}$Al isotope.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Time reversal of surface plasmons

We study in this work the so-called "instantaneous time mirrors" in the context of surface plasmons. The latter are associated with high frequency waves at the surface of a conducting sheet. Instantaneous time mirrors were introduced by M. Fink et al, with the idea that singular perturbations in the time variable in a wave-type equation create a time-reversed focusing wave. We consider the time-dependent three-dimensional Maxwell's equations, coupled to Drude's model for the description of the surface current. The time mirror is modeled by a sudden, strong, change in the Drude weight of the electrons on the sheet. Our goal is to characterize the time-reversed wave, in particular to quantify the quality of refocusing. We establish that the latter depends on the distance of the source to the sheet, and on some physical parameters such as the relaxation time of the electrons. We also show that, in addition to the plasmonic wave, the time mirror generates a free propagating wave that offers, contrary to the surface wave, some resolution in the direction orthogonal to the sheet. Blurring effects due to non-instantaneous mirrors are finally investigated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher-dimensional soliton generation, stability and excitations of the PT-symmetric nonlinear Schrödinger equations

We study a class of physically intriguing PT-symmetric generalized Scarf-II (GS-II) potentials, which can support exact solitons in one- and multi-dimensional nonlinear Schrödinger equation. In the 1D and multi-D settings, we find that a properly adjusted localization parameter may support fully real energy spectra. Also, continuous families of fundamental and higher-order solitons are produced. The fundamental states are shown to be stable, while the higher-order ones, including 1D multimodal solitons, 2D solitons, and 3D light bullets, are unstable. Further, we find that the stable solitons can always propagate, in a robust form, remaining trapped in slowly moving potential wells of the GS-II type, which opens the way for manipulations of optical solitons. Solitons may also be transformed into stable forms by means of adibatic variation of potential parameters. Finally, an alternative type of n-dimensional PT-symmetric GS-II potentials is reported too. These results will be useful to further explore the higher-dimensional PT-symmetric solitons and to design the relative physical experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

New anti-aging chemistry could overcome next-gen lithium battery decay

For high-voltage lithium batteries using layered transition metal oxide cathodes, the chemical degradation of the battery’s electrolytes results in rapid decay of its capacity. This poses substantial challenges to practical applications of this potential next generation of lithium batteries. Researchers from the Qingdao Institute of bioenergy and bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT)...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy