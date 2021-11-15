ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

From neutron skins and neutron matter to the neutron star crust

By William G. Newton, Rebecca Preston, Lauren Balliet, Michael Ross
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We present the first Bayesian inference of neutron star crust properties to incorporate neutron skin data, including the recent PREX measurement of the neutron skin of $^{208}$Pb, combined with recent chiral effective field theory...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

A Spectroscopic Angle on Central Engine Size Scales in Accreting Neutron Stars

Nicolas Trueba, J. M. Miller, A. C. Fabian, J. Kaastra, T. Kallman, A. Lohfink, R. M. Ludlam, D. Proga, J. Raymond, C. Reynolds, M. Reynolds, A. Zoghbi. Analyses of absorption from disk winds and atmospheres in accreting compact objects typically treat the central emitting regions in these systems as point sources relative to the absorber. This assumption breaks down if the absorbing gas is located within $few \times 1000\cdot GM/{c}^{2}$, in which case a small component of the absorber's Keplerian motion contributes to the velocity-width of absorption lines. Here, we demonstrate how this velocity-broadening effect can be used to constrain the sizes of central engines in accreting compact objects via a simple geometric relationship, and develop a method for modeling this effect. We apply this method on the Chandra/HETG spectra of three ultra-compact and short period neutron star X-ray binaries in which evidence of gravitationally redshifted absorption, owing to an inner-disk atmosphere, has recently been reported. The significance of the redshift is above $5\sigma$ for XTE J1710$-$281 (this work) and 4U 1916$-$053, and is inconsistent with various estimates of the relative radial velocity of each binary. For our most sensitive spectrum (XTE J1710$-$281), we obtain a 1$\sigma$ upper bound of 310 $\text{km}$ $\text{s}^{-1}$ on the magnitude of this geometric effect and a central engine of size ${R}_{CE} < 60 ~ GM/{c}^{2}$ (or, $< 90 ~ GM/{c}^{2}$ at the $3\sigma$ level). These initial constraints compare favorably to those obtained via microlensing in quasars and approach the sensitivity of constraints via relativistic reflection in neutron stars. This sensitivity will increase with further exposures, as well as the launch of future microcalorimeter and grating missions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The effect of the energy functional on the pasta-phase properties of catalysed neutron stars

Nuclear pasta, that is an inhomogeneous distribution of nuclear matter characterised by non-spherical clustered structures, is expected to occur in a narrow spatial region at the bottom of the inner crust of neutron stars, but the width of the pasta layer is strongly model dependent. In the framework of a compressible liquid-drop model, we use Bayesian inference to analyse the constraints on the sub-saturation energy functional and surface tension imposed by both ab-initio chiral perturbation theory calculations and experimental measurements of nuclear masses. The posterior models are used to obtain general predictions for the crust-pasta and pasta-core transition with controlled uncertainties. A correlation study allows extracting the most influential parameters for the calculation of the pasta phases. The important role of high-order empirical parameters and the surface tension is underlined.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

General-relativistic neutrino-radiation magnetohydrodynamics simulation of black hole-neutron star mergers for seconds

Seconds-long numerical-relativity simulations for black hole-neutron star mergers are performed for the first time to obtain a self-consistent picture of the merger and post-merger evolution processes. To investigate the case that tidal disruption takes place, we choose the initial mass of the black hole to be $5.4M_\odot$ or $8.1M_\odot$ with the dimensionless spin of 0.75. The neutron-star mass is fixed to be $1.35M_\odot$. We find that after the tidal disruption, dynamical mass ejection takes place spending $\lesssim 10\,{\rm ms}$ together with the formation of a massive accretion disk. Subsequently, the magnetic field in the disk is amplified by the magnetic winding and magnetorotational instability, establishing a turbulent state and inducing the angular momentum transport. The post-merger mass ejection by the magnetically-induced viscous effect sets in at $\sim 300$-$500\,{\rm ms}$ after the tidal disruption, at which the neutrino luminosity drops below $\sim 10^{51.5}\,{\rm erg/s}$, and continues for several hundreds ms. A magnetosphere near the rotational axis of the black hole is developed after the matter and magnetic flux fall into the black hole from the accretion disk, and high-intensity Poynting flux generation sets in at a few hundreds ms after the tidal disruption. The intensity of the Poynting flux becomes low after the significant post-merger mass ejection, because the opening angle of the magnetosphere increases. The lifetime for the stage with the strong Poynting flux is $1$-$2\,{\rm s}$, which agrees with the typical duration of short-hard gamma-ray bursts.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The evolution effects of radius and moment of inertia for rapidly rotating neutron stars

A newly born millisecond magnetar is thought to be the central engine of some gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), especially those that present long-lasting X-ray plateau emissions. By solving the field equations, we find that when the rotational speed of the magnetar is approaching the breakup limit, its radius $R$ and moment of inertia $I$ would undergo an obvious evolution as the magnetar spins down. Meanwhile, the values of $R$ and $I$ would sensitively depend on the adoption of neutron star (NS) equation of state (EoS) and the NS baryonic mass. With different EoSs and baryonic masses considered, the magnetic dipole radiation luminosity ($L_{\rm dip}$) could be variant within one to two orders of magnitude. We thus suggest that when using the X-ray plateau data of GRBs to diagnose the properties of the nascent NSs, EoS and NS mass information should be invoked as simultaneously constrained parameters. On the other hand, due to the evolution of $R$ and $I$, the temporal behavior of $L_{\rm dip}$ would become more complicated. For instance, if the spin-down process is dominated by gravitational wave emission due to the NS asymmetry caused by magnetic field distortion ($\epsilon\propto B_{p}^{2}$), the segment $L_{\rm dip}\propto t^{0}$ could be followed by $L_{\rm dip}\propto t^{-\gamma}$ with $\gamma$ larger than 3. This case could naturally interpret the so-called internal X-ray plateau feature shown in some GRB afterglows, which means the sharp decay following the plateau is unnecessarily corresponding to the NS collapsing. This may explain why some internal X-ray plateaus are followed by late time central engine activity, manifested through flares and second shallow plateaus.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Merger of black holes and neutron stars detected for first time

A collision between a massive black hole and a neutron star has been discovered by scientists scouring the skies for bursts of gravitational waves. The aftershocks of a total of 35 astronomical events including the merging of black holes have been detected by a world-wide group of astronomers which includes British scientists.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Efficient estimation method for time evolution of proto-neutron star mass and radius from supernova neutrino signal

In this paper we present a novel method to estimate the time evolution of proto-neutron star (PNS) structure from the neutrino signal in core-collapse supernovae (CCSN). Employing recent results of multi-dimensional CCSN simulations, we delve into a relation between total emitted neutrino energy (TONE) and PNS mass/radius, and we find that they are strongly correlated with each other. We fit the relation by simple polynomial functions connecting TONE to PNS mass and radius as a function of time. By combining another fitting function representing the correlation between TONE and cumulative number of event at each neutrino observatory, PNS mass and radius can be retrieved from purely observed neutrino data. We demonstrate retrievals of PNS mass and radius from mock data of neutrino signal, and we assess the capability of our proposed method. While underlining the limitations of the method, we also discuss the importance of the joint analysis with gravitational wave signal. This would reduce uncertainties of parameter estimations in our method, and may narrow down the possible neutrino oscillation model. The proposed method is a very easy and inexpensive computation, which will be useful in real data analysis of CCSN neutrino signal.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Towards an X-ray inventory of nearby neutron stars

The X-ray emission of neutron stars enables a probe of their temperatures, geometries, and magnetospheric properties. The current number of X-ray emitting pulsars is insufficient to rule out observational biases that may arise from poorly known distance, age, or location of the neutron stars. One approach to overcome such biases is to create a distance-limited sample with sufficiently deep observations. With the aim of better sampling of the nearby ($\lesssim$ 2kpc) neutron stars population, we started an XMM-Newton survey of pulsars to measure their X-ray fluxes or derive respective constraining upper limits. We investigated 14 nearby pulsars for potential X-ray counterparts using different energy bands and detectors. In addition to our new XMM-Newton data, we also considered archival data and catalogs. We discuss source properties and also check for alternative counterparts to the X-ray sources. In our new XMM-Newton data, we found two pulsar counterpart candidates with significance above over $4\sigma$ and one candidate with $3.5\sigma$ by combining EPIC camera detection likelihoods. We also report the detection of potential X-ray counterparts to 8 radio pulsars in the 4XMM-DR10 catalog which have not been reported in the literature.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Can we decipher the composition of the core of a neutron star?

Recent developments in the multi-messenger astronomy through gravitational waves (LIGO/Virgo) or X-ray timing data (NICER) have provided new constraints on the theories of nuclear physics, where an absolute energy density functional from ab-initio modelling is still not available. General relativity guarantees a unique one-to-one correspondence between static observables of neutron stars (NSs) such as mass-radius or tidal deformability and the equation of state (EoS) of beta equilibrated matter. However, these static properties are not enough to predict the composition of the interiors of NSs, even if one assumes that hadrons present in the neutron star core are only neutrons and protons. This statement is demonstrated through a simple analytical method based on a polynomial expansion of the EoS, and it is further reinforced by a full Bayesian analysis. We show that even additional empirical information on symmetric matter at high densities are not sufficient to pin down the composition, if uncertainties on measurements are accounted for. We conclude that only constraints on the symmetry energy at high densities can make some meaningful impact to decipher the composition of neutron star core. Our results give a lower limit to the uncertainty on the NS core composition that can be obtained with astrophysical and terrestrial experiments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Light scalars in neutron star mergers

Due to their unique set of multimessenger signals, neutron star mergers have emerged as a novel environment for studies of new physics beyond the Standard Model (SM). As a case study, we consider the simplest extension of the SM scalar sector involving a light CP-even scalar singlet $S$ mixing with the SM Higgs boson. These $S$ particles can be produced abundantly in neutron star mergers via the nucleon bremsstrahlung process. We show that the $S$ particles may either be trapped in or stream freely out of the merger remnant, depending on the $S$ mass, its mixing with the SM Higgs boson, and the temperature and baryon density in the merger. In the free-streaming region, the scalar $S$ will provide an extra channel to cool down the merger remnant, with cooling timescales as small as ${\cal O}$(ms). On the other hand, in the trapped region, the Bose gas of $S$ particles could contribute a larger thermal conductivity than the trapped neutrinos in some parts of the parameter space, thus leading to faster thermal equilibration than expected. Therefore, future observations of the early postmerger phase of a neutron star merger could effectively probe a unique range of the $S$ parameter space, largely complementary to the existing and future laboratory and supernova limits. In view of these results, we hope the merger simulation community will be motivated to implement the effects of light CP-even scalars into their simulations in both the free-streaming and trapped regimes.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Neutron stars in massive scalar-Gauss-Bonnet gravity: Spherical structure and time-independent perturbations

The class of scalar-tensor theories with the scalar field coupling to the Gauss-Bonnet invariant has drawn great interest since solutions of spontaneous scalarization were found for black holes in these theories. We contribute to the existing literature a detailed study of the spontaneously scalarized neutron stars (NSs) in a typical theory where the coupling function of the scalar field takes the quadratic form and the scalar field is massive. The investigation here includes the spherical solutions of the NSs as well as their perturbative properties, namely the tidal deformability and the moment of inertia, treated in a unified and extendable way under the framework of spherical decomposition. We find that while the mass, the radius, and the moment of inertia of the spontaneously scalarized NSs show very moderate deviations from those of the NSs in general relativity (GR), the tidal deformability exhibits significant differences between the solutions in GR and the solutions of spontaneous scalarization for certain values of the parameters in the scalar-Gauss-Bonnet theory. With the mass and the tidal deformability of NSs attainable in the gravitational waves from binary NS mergers, the radius measurable using the X-ray satellites, and the moment of inertia accessible via the high-precision pulsar timing techniques, future multi-messenger observations can be contrasted with the theoretical results and provide us necessary information for building up theories beyond GR.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

How perturbative QCD constrains the Equation of State at Neutron-Star densities

We demonstrate in a general and analytic way how high-density information about the equation of state (EoS) of strongly interacting matter obtained using perturbative Quantum Chromodynamics (pQCD) constrains the same EoS at densities reachable in physical neutron stars. Our approach is based on utilizing the full information of the thermodynamic potentials at the high-density limit together with thermodynamic stability and causality. The results can be used to propagate the pQCD calculations reliable around $40 n_s$ to lower densities in the most conservative way possible. We constrain the EoS starting from only few times the nuclear saturation density $n \gtrsim 2.2 n_s$ and at $n = 5 n_s$ we exclude at least 65% of otherwise allowed area in the $\epsilon - p$-plane. These purely theoretical results are independent of astrophysical neutron-star input and hence they can also be used to test theories of modified gravity and BSM physics in neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Neutron star properties with careful parameterization in the (axial)vector meson extended linear sigma model

The existence of quark matter inside the cores of heavy neutron stars is a possibility which can be probed with modern astrophysical observations. We use an (axial)vector meson extended quark-meson model to describe quark matter in the core of neutron stars. We discover that an additional parameter constraint is necessary in the quark model to ensure chiral restoration at high densities. By investigating hybrid star sequences with various parameter sets we show that low sigma meson masses are needed to fulfill the upper radius constraints, and that the maximum mass of stable hybrid stars is only slightly dependent on the parameters of the crossover-type phase transition. Using this observation and results from recent astrophysical measurements a constraint of 2.6 < g_V < 4.3 is set for the constituent quark - vector meson coupling. The effect of a nonzero bag constant is also investigated and we observe that its effect is small for values adopted in previous works.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Simulation of energy transport by dark matter scattering in stars

Asymmetric dark matter (ADM) that is captured in stars can act as an efficient conductor of heat. Small ADM-induced changes in a star's temperature gradient are known to alter neutrino fluxes and asteroseismological signatures, erase convective cores and modify a star's main sequence lifetime. The Sun's proximity to us makes it an ideal laboratory for studying these effects. However, the two formalisms commonly used to parametrize such heat transport were developed over 30 years ago, and calibrated with a single set of simulations. What's more, both are based on assumptions that break down at the Knudsen transition, where heat transport is maximized. We construct a Monte Carlo simulation to exactly solve the Boltzmann collision equation, determining the steady-state distribution and luminosity carried in stars by ADM with cross sections that depend on velocity and momentum. We find that, although the established (Gould and Raffelt) formalism based on local thermal equilibrium does well for constant cross sections, the isothermal (Spergel and Press) method actually performs better across all models with a simple, universal rescaling function. Based on simulation results, we provide recommendations on the parametrization of DM heat transport in stellar evolution models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Crustal properties of the neutron star within effective relativistic mean-field model

We use the effective relativistic mean-field (E-RMF) model to study the crustal properties of the neutron star. The unified equations of state (EoS) are constructed using recently developed E-RMF parameter sets, such as FSUGarnet, IOPB-I, and G3. The outer crust composition is determined using the Atomic Mass Evaluation 2020 data [\textbf{Chinese Physics C 45, 030002 (2021)}] along with the available Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov mass models [\textbf{bf Phys. Rev. C 88, 024308 (2013)}] for neutron-rich nuclei. The structure of the inner crust is estimated by performing the compressible liquid drop model calculations using the same E-RMF functional as that for the uniform nuclear matter in the liquid core. Various neutron star properties such as mass-radius ($M-R$) relation, the moment of inertia ($I$), the fractional crustal moment of inertia ($I_{crust}/I$), mass ($M_{crust})$ and thickness ($l_{crust}$) of the crust are calculated with three unified EoSs. The crustal properties are found to be sensitive to the density-dependent symmetry energy and slope parameter advocating the importance of the unified treatment of neutron star EoS. The three unified EoSs, IOPB-I-U, FSUGarnet-U, and G3-U, reproduced the observational data obtained with different pulsars, NICER, and glitch activity and are found suitable for further description of the structure of the neutron star.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Understanding the Early Universe Depends on Estimating the Lifespan of Neutrons

When we look into the night sky, we see the universe as it once was. We know that in the past the universe was once warmer and denser than it is now. When we look deep enough into the sky, we see the microwave remnant of the big bang known as the cosmic microwave background. That marks the limit of what we can see. It marks the extent of the observable universe from our vantage point.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Towards constraining axions with polarimetric observations of the isolated neutron star RX J1856.5-3754

Photon-axion mixing can create observable signatures in thermal spectra of isolated, cooling neutron stars. Their shape depends on the polarization properties of the radiation, which, in turn, are determined by the structure of stellar outermost layers. Here we investigate the effect of mixing on the spectrum and polarimetric observables, polarization fraction and polarization angle, using realistic models of surface emission. We focus on RX J1856.5-3754, the only source among the X-ray dim isolated neutron stars for which polarimetric measurements in the optical band were performed. Our results show that in the case of a condensed surface in both fixed and free-ion limits, the mixing can significantly limit the geometric configurations which reproduce the observed linear polarization fraction of 16.43%. In the case of an atmosphere, the mixing does not create any noticeable signatures. Complementing our approach with the data from upcoming soft X-ray polarimetry missions will allow to obtain constraints on $g_{\gamma a} \sim 10^{-11}$ GeV$^{-1}$ and $m_a \lesssim 10^{-6}$ eV, improving the present experimental and astrophysical limits.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Analytic model of the spectral properties of gravitational waves from neutron star merger remnants

We present a new analytic model describing gravitational wave emission in the post-merger phase of binary neutron star mergers. The model is described by a number of physical parameters that are related to various oscillation modes, quasi-linear combination tones or non-linear features that appear in the post-merger phase. The time evolution of the main post-merger frequency peak is taken into account and it is described by a two-segment linear expression. The effectiveness of the model, in terms of the fitting factor or, equivalently, the reduction in the detection rate, is evaluated along a sequence of equal-mass simulations of varying mass. We find that all parameters of the analytic model correlate with the total binary mass of the system. For high masses, we identify new spectral features originating from the non-linear coupling between the quasi-radial oscillation and the antipodal tidal deformation, the inclusion of which significantly improves the fitting factors achieved by the model. We can thus model the post-merger gravitational-wave emission with an analytic model that achieves high fitting factors for a wide range of total binary masses. Our model can be used for the detection and parameter estimation of the post-merger phase in upcoming searches with upgraded second-generation detectors, such as aLIGO+ and aVirgo+, with future, third-generation detectors (Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer) or with dedicated, high-frequency detectors.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Holographic Abrikosov lattice: vortex matter from black hole

The AdS/CFT correspondence provides a unique way to study the vortex matter phases in superconductors. We solved the nonlinear equations of motion for the Abelain-Higgs theory living on the AdS$_4$ black hole boundary that is dual to a two dimensional strongly coupled type II superconductor at temperature $T$ with a perpendicular external uniform magnetic field $B_0$. We found the associated two critical magnetic fields, $B_{c1}(T)$ and $B_{c2}(T)$. For $B_0 < B_{c1}(T)$ the magnetic field will be expelled out by the superconductor resembling the Meissner effect and the superconductivity will be destroyed when $B_0 > B_{c2}(T)$. The Abrikosov lattice appears in the range $B_{c1}(T) < B_0 < B_{c2}(T)$ including, due to the finite size and boundary effect, several kinds of configurations such as hexagonal, square and slightly irregular square lattices, when the magnetic field is increased. The upper and lower critical fields behave as inverse squares of coherence length and magnetic penetration depth respectively which matches the well known consensus.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hadron-quark Pasta Phase in Massive Neutron Stars

The structured hadron-quark mixed phase, known as the pasta phase, is expected to appear in the core of massive neutron stars. Motivated by the recent advances in astrophysical observations, we explore the possibility of the appearance of quarks inside neutron stars and check its compatibility with current constraints. We investigate the properties of the hadron-quark pasta phases and their influences on the equation of state (EOS) for neutron stars. In this work, we extend the energy minimization (EM) method to describe the hadron-quark pasta phase, where the surface and Coulomb contributions are included in the minimization procedure. By allowing different electron densities in the hadronic and quark matter phases, the total electron chemical potential with the electric potential remains constant, and local ? equilibrium is achieved inside the Wigner-Seitz cell. The mixed phase described in the EM method shows the features lying between the Gibbs and Maxwell constructions, which is helpful for understanding the transition from the Gibbs construction (GC) to the Maxwell construction (MC) with increasing surface tension. We employ the relativistic mean-field model to describe the hadronic matter, while the quark matter is described by the MIT bag model with vector interactions. It is found that the vector interactions among quarks can significantly stiffen the EOS at high densities and help enhance the maximum mass of neutron stars. Other parameters like the bag constant can also affect the deconfinement phase transition in neutron stars. Our results show that hadron-quark pasta phases may appear in the core of massive neutron stars that can be compatible with current observational constraints.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Understanding binary neutron star collisions with hypermodels

Gravitational waves from the collision of binary neutron stars provide a unique opportunity to study the behaviour of supranuclear matter, the fundamental properties of gravity, and the cosmic history of our Universe. However, given the complexity of Einstein's Field Equations, theoretical models that enable source-property inference suffer from systematic uncertainties due to simplifying assumptions. We develop a hypermodel approach to compare and measure the uncertainty gravitational-wave approximants. Using state-of-the-art models, we apply this new technique to the binary neutron star observations GW170817 and GW190425 and the sub-threshold candidate GW200311_103121. Our analysis reveals subtle systematic differences between waveform models, and a frequency-dependence study suggests that this is due to the treatment of the tidal sector. This new technique provides a proving ground for model development, and a means to identify waveform-systematics in future observing runs where detector improvements will increase the number and clarity of binary neutron star collisions we observe.
ASTRONOMY

