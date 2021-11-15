ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microscopic study of higher-order deformation effects on the ground states of superheavy nuclei around $^{270}$Hs

By Xiao-Qian Wang, Xiang-Xiang Sun, Shan-Gui Zhou
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We study the effects of higher-order deformations $\beta_\lambda$ ($\lambda=4,6,8,$ and $10$) on the ground state properties of superheavy nuclei (SHN) near the doubly magic deformed nucleus $^{270}$Hs by using the multidimensionally-constrained (MDC)...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Search for supersymmetry in final states with two or three soft leptons and missing transverse momentum in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

A search for supersymmetry in events with two or three low-momentum leptons and missing transverse momentum is performed. The search uses proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV collected in the three-year period 2016-2018 by the CMS experiment at the LHC and corresponding to an integrated luminosity of up to 137 fb$^{-1}$. The data are found to be in agreement with expectations from standard model processes. The results are interpreted in terms of electroweakino and top squark pair production with a small mass difference between the produced supersymmetric particles and the lightest neutralino. For the electroweakino interpretation, two simplified models are used, a wino-bino model and a higgsino model. Exclusion limits at 95% confidence level are set on $\widetilde{\chi}^0_2/\widetilde{\chi}^\pm_1$ masses up to 275 GeV for a mass difference of 10 GeV in the wino-bino case, and up to 205 (150) GeV for a mass difference of 7.5 (3) GeV in the higgsino case. The results for the higgsino are further interpreted using a phenomenological minimal supersymmetric standard model, excluding the higgsino mass parameter $\mu$ up to 180 GeV with the bino mass parameter $M_1$ at 800 GeV. In the top squark interpretation, exclusion limits are set at top squark masses up to 540 GeV for four-body top squark decays and up to 480 GeV for chargino-mediated decays with a mass difference of 30 GeV.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Experimental demonstration of coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric systems

Yu-Liang Fang, Jun-Long Zhao, Yu Zhang, Dong-Xu Chen, Qi-Cheng Wu, Yan-Hui Zhou, Chui-Ping Yang, Franco Nori. Non-Hermitian parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) and anti-parity-time ($\mathcal{APT}$)-symmetric systems exhibit novel quantum properties and have attracted increasing interest. Although many counterintuitive phenomena in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems were previously studied, coherence flow has been rarely investigated. Here, we experimentally demonstrate single-qubit coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems using an optical setup. In the symmetry unbroken regime, we observe different periodic oscillations of coherence. Particularly, we observe two complete coherence backflows in one period in the $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric system, while only one backflow in the $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric system. Moreover, in the symmetry broken regime, we observe the phenomenon of stable value of coherence flow. We derive the analytic proofs of these phenomena and show that most experimental data agree with theoretical results within one standard deviation. This work opens avenues for future study on the dynamics of coherence in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exploring the effect of hadron cascade-time on particle production in Xe+Xe collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}}$ = 5.44 TeV through a multi-phase transport model

Heavy-ion collisions at ultra-relativistic energies provide extreme conditions of energy density and temperature to produce a deconfined state of quarks and gluons. Xenon (Xe) being a deformed nucleus further gives access to the effect of initial geometry on final state particle production. This study focuses on the effect of nuclear deformation and hadron cascade-time on the particle production and elliptic flow using A Multi-Phase Transport (AMPT) model in Xe+Xe collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}}$ = 5.44 TeV. We explore the effect of hadronic cascade-time on identified particle production through the study of $p_{\rm T}$-differential particle ratios. The effect of hadronic cascade-time on the generation of elliptic flow is studied by varying the cascade-time between 5 and 25 fm/$c$. This study shows the final state interactions among particles generate additional anisotropic flow with increasing hadron cascade-time especially at very low and high-$p_{\rm T}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of disorder on density of states and conductivity in higher order van Hove singularities in two dimensional bands

We study systems with energy bands in two dimensions, hosting higher order van Hove singularities (HOvHS) in the presence of disorder, using standard diagrammatic techniques for impurity averaging. In the clean limit, such singularities cause power-law divergence in the density of states (DOS), and this is expected to strongly affect electronic correlation. In order to analyse the signatures of these singularities in disordered systems, we employ various Born approximations, culminating in the self-consistent (non) Born approximation. Although the divergence of the DOS is smeared, we find that the shape of the DOS, as characterized by the power law tail and the universal ratio of prefactors, is retained slightly away from the singularity. This could help us to understand current and future experiments on materials that can be tuned to host HOvHS. The impurity induced smearing is calculated and analysed for several test cases of singularities. We also study the effects of impurities on electrical conductivity and determine the regimes where the quantitative features of the power law DOS manifest in the conductivity.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superheavy#Deformation#Rcb#Microscopic#Ground State#Dd Me2#Pkdd#Z#Shn#Mdc Rmf#Chin#Phys
arxiv.org

Systematic shell-model study on spectroscopic properties in the south region of $^{208}$Pb

We aim to study the properties of nuclei in the south region of $^{208}$Pb systematically, including the binding and excitation energies and electromagnetic properties, in order to predict unknown properties of these nuclei, such as isomerism, utilizing a theoretical model which describes the experimentally known properties precisely. We performed large-scale shell-model calculations with a new Hamiltonian suggested in the present work. The model space is taken as the five proton orbits within $50<Z\leqslant82$ and the thirteen neutron orbits within $82<N\leqslant184$. And one-particle one-hole excitation is allowed across the $N=126$ gap. The Hamiltonian is constructed by combining the existing Hamiltonians, KHHE (with minor adjustment of its monopole part) and KHPE, and the monopole based universal interaction. %(V$_{\text{MU}}$) The shell-model results well reproduce the experimentally observed binding energies and spectroscopic properties, such as isomerism, core excitation, and electromagnetic properties. Some possible isomeric states in neutron-rich Pb, Tl, and Hg isotopes are predicted with transition energies and half-lives. The $N = 126$ shell gap is predicted to be robust from $Z = 82$ down to $68$ with minor reduction. We also examine the effective charges and the quenching of the $g$ factors suitable for this region by systematic comparisons between observed and calculated electromagnetic properties. A new Hamiltonian is constructed for nuclei in the south region of $^{208}$Pb, which provides reasonable descriptions on various nuclear properties through comprehensive and systematic studies. The present Hamiltonian and discussions provide fruitful information for future measurements and theoretical investigations in this region, such as the recommended effective charges and $g$ factors, the predicted binding energies, isomeric states, and core-excited states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Orbital Selective Kondo Effect in Heavy Fermion Superconductor UTe$_{2}$

The electronic structure of heavy fermion superconductor UTe$_{2}$ is calculated by means of $ab$ $initio$ linearized quasiparticle self-consistent GW and dynamical mean field theory. We demonstrate that the recent experimental observations associated with the Kondo effect can be sufficiently explained when the spin-orbit coupling (SOC) is included. SOC triggers the single-ion Kondo scattering around 500 K, and the scattering process undergoes incoherent-to-coherent crossover around 50 K upon cooling, evidenced by the appearance of a coherent peak at the Fermi level. We found that the hybridization between U-5$f$ and U-6$d$ predominantly in the orthorhombic $ab$-plane is responsible for the high-temperature Kondo effect. This result is consistent with the negative slope near room temperature followed by the drastic downturn around 50 K observed in the in-plane resistivity. In contrast, the hybridization between U-5$f$ and Te-5$p$ along the $c$-axis manifests the Kondo scattering at a much lower temperature of $\sim$ 50 K, which could be responsible for the low-temperature upturn of the $c$-axis resistivity. Our results suggest that the Kondo effect in UTe$_2$ is highly orbital selective, which naturally elucidates the anomalous temperature dependence of resistivity reported by Y. S. Eo et al. [arXiv:2101.03102].
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interplay between Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Magnetic Field: Skin Modes Suppression, Onsager Quantization and $\mathcal{MT}$ Phase Transition

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE) refers to the exponential localization of the bulk wave functions to the system boundary, which corresponds to a directional current flow under the periodic boundary condition. A magnetic field, on the contrary, pins charged particles in space as cyclotron motion. Here, we investigate the interplay between the two seemingly incompatible effects by the nonreciprocal Harper-Hofstadter model. Our main findings are as follows. First, the magnetic field can drive the skin modes into the bulk so as to suppress the NHSE. Second, the magnetic energy spectra are entirely real and partially complex under open and periodic boundary conditions, respectively. Interestingly, real spectra are preserved in the long-wavelength limit for both boundary conditions, indicating that the Onsager-Lifshitz quantization rule persists against the NHSE. Third, a real-to-complex spectral transition can be induced by the boundary parameter and the magnetic field, which stems from the spontaneous breaking of the underlying mirror-time reversal ($\mathcal{MT}$) symmetry. An order parameter is introduced to quantify the symmetry breaking which is formulated by the average quantum distance induced by the $\mathcal{MT}$ operation. Our work uncovers several intriguing effects induced by the fascinating interplay between the NHSE and the magnetic field, which can be implemented in a variety of physical systems.
SKIN CARE
arxiv.org

Quantitative stability of harmonic maps from $\mathbb{R}^2$ to $\mathbb{S}^2$ with higher degree

For degree $\pm 1$ harmonic maps from $\mathbb{R}^2$ (or $\mathbb{S}^2$) to $\mathbb{S}^2$, Bernand-Mantel, Muratov and Simon \cite{bernand2021quantitative} recently establish a uniformly quantitative stability estimate. Namely, for any map $u:\mathbb{R}^2\to \mathbb{S}^2$ with degree $\pm 1$, the discrepancy of its Dirichlet energy and $4\pi$ can linearly control the $\dot H^1$-difference of $u$ from the set of degree $\pm 1$ harmonic maps. Whether a similar estimate holds for harmonic maps with higher degree is unknown. In this paper, we prove that a similar quantitative stability result for higher degree is true only in local sense. Namely, given a harmonic map, a similar estimate holds if $u$ is already sufficiently near to it (modulo Möbius transform) and the bound in general depends on the given harmonic map. More importantly, we investigate an example of degree 2 case thoroughly, which shows that it fails to have a uniformly quantitative estimate like the degree $\pm 1$ case. This phenomenon show the striking difference of degree $\pm1$ ones and higher degree ones. Finally, we also conjecture a new uniformly quantitative stability estimate based on our computation.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Phonon-induced rotation of the electronic nematic director in superconducting Bi$_{2}$Se$_{3}$

The doped topological insulator $A_{x}\mathrm{Bi_{2}Se_{3}}$, with $A=\{\mathrm{Cu},\mathrm{Sr},\mathrm{Nb}\}$, becomes a nematic superconductor below $T_{c}\sim3-4\,\mathrm{K}$. The associated electronic nematic director is described by an angle $\alpha$ and is experimentally manifested in the elliptical shape of the in-plane critical magnetic field $H_{c2}$. Because of the threefold rotational symmetry of the lattice, $\alpha$ is expected to align with one of three high-symmetry directions corresponding to the in-plane nearest-neighbor bonds, consistent with a $Z_{3}$-Potts nematic transition. Here, we show that the nematic coupling to the acoustic phonons, which makes the nematic correlation length tend to diverge along certain directions only, can fundamentally alter this phenomenology in trigonal lattices. Compared to hexagonal lattices, the former possesses a sixth independent elastic constant $c_{14}$ due to the fact that the in-plane shear strain doublet $(\epsilon_{xx}-\epsilon_{yy},-2\epsilon_{xy})$ and the out-of-plane shear strain doublet $(2\epsilon_{yz},-2\epsilon_{xz})$ transform as the same irreducible representation. We find that, when $c_{14}$ overcomes a threshold value, which is expected to be the case in doped $\mathrm{Bi_{2}Se_{3}}$, the nematic director $\alpha$ unlocks from the high-symmetry directions due to the competition between the quadratic phonon-mediated interaction and the cubic nematic anharmonicity. This implies the breaking of the residual in-plane twofold rotational symmetry ($C_{2x}$), resulting in a triclinic phase. We discuss the implications of these findings to the structure of nematic domains and to the shape of the in-plane $H_{c2}$ in $A_{x}\mathrm{Bi_{2}Se_{3}}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Search for the $α$ + core structure in the ground state bands of $22 \leq Z \leq 42$ even-even nuclei

A systematic analysis of the $\alpha$ + core structure is performed in the ground state bands of even-even nuclei of the $22 \leq Z \leq 42$ region in terms of the Local Potential Model. The $\alpha$ + core interaction is described by the nuclear potential of (1 + Gaussian)$\times$(W.S. + W.S.$^3$) shape with 2 free parameters. Properties such as energy levels, reduced $\alpha$-widths, $B(E2)$ transition rates and rms charge radii are calculated and compared with experimental data. A good agreement with the experimental data is obtained in general, even for the nuclei without the $\alpha$ + {doubly closed shell core} configuration. The analysis of the selected nuclei in the $22 \leq Z \leq 42$ region indicates that $^{44}$Ti and $^{94}$Mo have a greater $\alpha$-clustering degree in comparison with their respective neighboring nuclei of this set. In addition, the model points to the existence of nuclei without the $\alpha$ + {doubly closed shell core} configuration with a significant $\alpha$-clustering degree compared to $^{44}$Ti, $^{60}$Zn, and $^{94}$Mo. The study shows that the $\alpha$ + core approach is satisfactorily applicable to nuclei other than those with $\alpha$-clustering above double-shell closures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher order approximations to the longitudinal structure function $F_{L}$ from the parametrization of $F_{2}$ based on the Laplace transformation

We describe the determination of the longitudinal structure function $F_{L}$ at NLO and NNLO approximations, using Laplace transform techniques, into the parametrization of $F_{2}(x,Q^{2})$ and its derivative with respect to $\ln{Q^{2}}$ at low values of the Bjorken variable $x$. The obtained results are comparable with others by considering the effect of the charm quark mass to the longitudinal structure function, which leads to rescaling variable for $n_{f}=4$. Numerical calculations and comparison with H1 data demonstrate that the suggested method provides reliable $F_{L}(x,Q^{2})$ at low $x$ in a wide range of $Q^{2}$ values. The results are compared with the H1 Collaboration data [Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf74}, 2814(2014) and Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf71}, 1579 (2011)] and the result of Mellin transforms at NLO approximation [Phys.Rev.D{\bf 99}, 096019(2019)]. Expanding the method to low and ultra low values of $x$ can be considered in the process analysis of new colliders. We compare the obtained longitudinal structure function with respect to the LHeC simulated uncertainties [CERN-ACC-Note-2020-0002, arXiv:2007.14491 [hep-ex] (2020)] with the results from CT18 [Phys.Rev.D{\bf103}, 014013(2021)] parametrization model at NLO and NNLO approximations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effects of Fe deficiency and Co substitution in polycrystalline and single crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$

Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is a two-dimensional van der Waals material with a ferromagnetic ground state and a maximum transition temperature $T_{\mathrm{c}}\sim225$ K. However, when Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is synthesized lower values of $T_{\mathrm{c}}$ are often reported. This is attributed to a deficiency in the Fe at the 2c site in the crystal structure. Here we investigate the effect of Fe deficiency and the substitution of Co for Fe on the magnetic properties of this system. We have synthesized both polycrystalline material and single crystals by chemical vapor transport and the flux method, with the largest crystals obtained using the flux method. Cobalt substitution at the Fe site is found to significantly reduce the magnetic transition temperature. Crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ grown by chemical vapor transport with $\sim 8\%$ excess Fe in the starting materials display an optimum Fe content and magnetic transition temperature.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Controlling transition metal atomic ordering in two-dimensional Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ alloys

The unique optical and electronic properties of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides (2D TMDs) make them promising materials for applications in (opto-)electronics, catalysis and more. Specifically, alloys of 2D TMDs have broad potential applications owing to their composition-controlled properties. Several important challenges remain regarding controllable and scalable fabrication of these alloys, such as achieving control over their atomic ordering (i.e. clustering or random mixing of the transition metal atoms within the 2D layers). In this work, atomic layer deposition (ALD) is used to synthesize the TMD alloy Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ with excellent composition control along the complete composition range 0 $\leq$ x $\leq$ 1. Importantly, this composition control allows us to control the atomic ordering of the alloy from well-mixed to clustered while keeping the alloy composition fixed, as is confirmed directly through atomic-resolution HAADF-STEM imaging. The control over atomic ordering leads to tuning of the bandgap, as is demonstrated using optical transmission spectroscopy. The relation between this tuning of the electronic structure and the atomic ordering of the alloy was further confirmed through ab-initio calculations. Furthermore, as the atomic ordering modulates from clustered to well-mixed, the typical MoS$_{2}$ and WS$_{2}$ A$_{1g}$ vibrational modes converge. Our results demonstrate that atomic ordering is an important parameter that can be tuned experimentally to finely tune the fundamental properties of 2D TMD alloys for specific applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Charge Order Stabilized Quantum Spin Liquid in Hollandite K$_2$V$_8$O$_{16}$

Ola Kenji Forslund, Elisabetta Nocerino, Masahiko Isobe, Daniel Andreica, Stephen Cottrell, Hidenori Takagi, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson. Quantum spin liquid is an elusive state that display strong many-body entanglement with potential applications in future quantum computing. This study reports muon spin relaxation ($\mu^+$SR) measurements on a novel high-pressure synthesized material, the Hollandite K$_{2}$V$_8$O$_{16}$. In this quasi-one-dimensional compound, charge ordering (CO) at $T_{\rm MIT}\approx160$~K effectively isolates half of the vanadium chains and model-like Heisenberg spin-1/2 chains are realized. Our zero field $\mu^+$SR measurements show exponential like relaxation down to the lowest temperature $T=100$~mK and the absence of long range ordering is confirmed. The relaxation rate is found to be temperature independent below $T_{\rm QSL}\approx2$~K and measurements in longitudinal field confirms a highly dynamic ground state. These results represents the first confirmation of quantum spin liquid (QSL) behavior within the Hollandite family, stabilized by the CO. Finally, the presence of strong local electron correlation and one dimensional Fermi surface suggest this QSL to be a gapless Tomonaga-Luttinger liquid (TLL), which here uniquely presents itself in a stoichiometric compound under zero applied magnetic field and at ambient pressure.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The most metal-rich stars in the universe: chemical contributions of low and intermediate mass asymptotic giant branch stars with metallicities between $0.04 \leq Z \leq 0.10.$

Low and intermediate mass stars with super solar metallicities comprise a known portion of the universe. Yet yields for asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars with metallicities greater than $Z=0.04$ do not exist in the literature. This contributes a significant uncertainty to galactic chemical evolution simulations. We present stellar yields of AGB stars for $M=1-8$$M_\odot$ and $Z=0.04-0.10$. We also weight these yields to represent the chemical contribution of a metal-rich stellar population. We find that as metallicity increases, the efficiency of the mixing episodes (known as the third dredge up) on the thermally pulsing AGB (TP-AGB) decrease significantly. Consequently, much of the nucleosynthesis that occurs on the TP-AGB is not represented on the surface of very metal-rich stars. It instead remains locked inside the white dwarf remnant. The temperatures at the base of the convective envelope also decrease with increasing metallicity. For the intermediate mass models, this results in the occurrence of only partial hydrogen burning at this location, if any burning at all. We also investigate heavy element production via the slow neutron capture process (s-process) for three 6$M_\odot$ models: $Z=0.04, 0.05$ and $0.06$. There is minor production at the first s-process peak at strontium, which decreases sharply with increasing metallicity. We find the chemical contributions of our models are dominated by proton capture nucleosynthesis, mixed to the surface during first and second dredge up events. This conclusion is mirrored in our stellar population yields, weighted towards the lower mass regime to reflect the mass distribution within a respective galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy