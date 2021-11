The White House is rolling out new pandemic requirements. Officials announced Thursday that every large company in the country will soon have to verify workers are either vaccinated against COVID or get tested weekly. According to reports, the mandate applies to all companies that have 100-or-more employees. Large businesses have until December 5th to mandate masks for unvaccinated individuals and provide time off for employees to be vaccinated. Additionally, large businesses will require employees to submit to regular weekly testing beginning January 4, 2022.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO