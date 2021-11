Some parts of New York experienced a November tornado for the first time ever. On Friday around 11:15 a.m. a tornado touched down in Dutchess County. The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado made its way through the Town Of Washington. The twister reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour and traveled for 2.5 miles ending just northeast of Butts Hollow Road.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO