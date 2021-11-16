Belfast Central School Teacher Arrested

Whenever you hear of a murder that happened, it seems like that's the number one crime committed here in New York. Because death is so "final," it's much more impactful on us than a car break-in. But statistically speaking, homicides happen much less frequently than you might think. Of the seven crime indexes in New York - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny - it actually occurs the least. In 2020, there were 836 murders in New York State. I'm not saying that loss of life isn't important; just that there aren't as many killings happening as it appears to be.

