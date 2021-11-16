ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, NY

Belfast Central School Teacher Arrested

By Kristine Bellino
 8 days ago
A teacher at Belfast Central School is facing multiple charges for alleged forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a written release from New York State Police 33-year-old Alex T. Minnick was arrested earlier today. Minnick...

