Systematic study of Delta(1232) resonance excitations using single isobaric charge-exchange reactions induced by medium-mass projectiles of Sn

By J. L. Rodriguez-Sanchez, J. Benlliure, I. Vidana, H. Lenske, J. Vargas, C. Scheidenberger, H. Alvarez-Pol, J. Atkinson, T. Aumann, Y. Ayyad, S. Beceiro-Novo, K. Boretzky, M. Caamano, E. Casarejos, D. Cortina-Gil, P. Diaz Fernandez, A. Estrade, H. Geissel, E. Haettner, A. Kelic-Heil, Yu. A. Litvinov, C. Paradela, D. Perez-Loureiro, S. Pietri, A. Prochazka, M. Takechi, Y. K. Tanaka, H. Weick, J. S. Winfield
 5 days ago

arxiv.org

Pairing dynamics and solitonic excitations in collisions of medium-mass, identical nuclei

We present results of collisions of $^{90}Zr+^{90}Zr$ and $^{96}Zr+^{96}Zr$ obtained within time-dependent density functional theory (TDDFT) extended to superfluid systems, known as time-dependent superfluid local density approximation (TDSLDA). We discuss qualitatively new features occurring during collisions of two superfluid nuclei at energies in the vicinity of the Coulomb barrier. We show that a solitonic excitation an abrupt pairing phase distortion reported previously [P.Magierski et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 119, 042501 (2017)], increases the barrier for capture generating effective repulsion between colliding nuclei. Moreover, we demonstrate that pairing field leads to qualitatively different dynamics at the Coulomb barrier which manifests itself in a slower evolution of deformation towards compact system. Last but not least, we show that magnitude of pairing correlations can be dynamically enhanced after collision. We interpret it as a dynamically-induced symmetry breaking, which leads to large-amplitude oscillations of pairing field and bear similarity to the pairing Higgs mechanism.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Study of a bi-axial (KTP) crystal using Double Stokes Mueller Polarimetry

We report the significance of the double Stokes Mueller polarimetry (DSMP) technique, to characterize a large size (3 X 3 X 5mm) KTP (Potassium titanyl phosphate) crystal. The crystal undergoes second harmonic generation with type II phase matching. The study of standard KTP crystal using the DSMP technique helps to validate the efficiency of this technique. We were able to extract the crystal's double Mueller matrix, the relative contribution of the susceptibility tensor components, the phase difference between the susceptibility tensor components, etc. We could determine the crystal axes orientation using this optical technique, which was not possible through a single crystal X-Ray diffraction technique for such a large size crystal for which both optic axes and crystallographic axes are the same. Axes direction determined from polarization microscope measurements and Laue diffraction measurements on KTP crystal is compared with those obtained from DSMP measurements.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Lee-Yang edge singularities in lattice QCD : A systematic study of singularities in the complex $μ_B$ plane using rational approximations

Simran Singh, Petros Dimopoulos, Lorenzo Dini, Francesco Di Renzo, Jishnu Goswami, Guido Nicotra, Christian Schmidt, Kevin Zambello, Felix Ziesche. A new approach is presented to explore the singularity structure of lattice QCD at imaginary chemical potential. Our method can be seen as a combination of the Taylor expansion and analytic continuation approaches. Its novelty lies in using rational (Padé) approximants for studying Lee Yang edge singularities. The motivation for using rational approximants will be exhibited. We will provide some confidence in our approach based on numerical experiments performed on well-motivated "toy models". Our focus lies in identifying singularities of the net-baryon number density in the complex $\mu_B$ plane. To this end we have found signatures of the Roberge-Weiss critical point(and Chiral singularities -- subject to some caveats). In this contribution we will discuss the setup, simulation parameters and results obtained for 2+1 flavor QCD in the complex $\mu_B/T$ plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Eccentric gap induced by a super-Jupiter mass planet

A giant planet embedded in a protoplanetary disk opens a gap by tidal interaction, and properties of the gap strongly depend on the planetary mass and disk parameters. Many numerical simulations of this process have been conducted, but detailed simulations and analysis of gap formation by a super-Jupiter mass planet have not been thoroughly conducted. We performed two-dimensional numerical hydrodynamic simulations of the gap formation process by a super-Jupiter mass planet and examined the eccentricity of the gap. When the planet is massive, the radial motion of gas is excited, causing the eccentricity of the gap's outer edge to increase. Our simulations showed that the critical planetary mass for the eccentric gap was $\sim3~M_{\rm J}$ in a disk with $\alpha=4.0\times10^{-3}$ and $h/r=0.05$, a finding that was consistent with that reported in a previous work. The critical planetary mass for the eccentric gap depends on the viscosity and the disk scale height. We found that the critical mass could be described by considering a dimensionless parameter related to the gap depth. The onset of gap eccentricity enhanced the surface density inside the gap, shallowing the gap more than the empirical relation derived in previous studies for a planet heavier than the critical mass. Therefore, our results suggest that the mass accretion rate, which strongly depends on the gas surface density in the gap is also enhanced for super-Jupiter mass planets. These results may substantially impact the formation and evolution processes of super-Jupiter mass planets and population synthesis calculations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The most metal-rich stars in the universe: chemical contributions of low and intermediate mass asymptotic giant branch stars with metallicities between $0.04 \leq Z \leq 0.10.$

Low and intermediate mass stars with super solar metallicities comprise a known portion of the universe. Yet yields for asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars with metallicities greater than $Z=0.04$ do not exist in the literature. This contributes a significant uncertainty to galactic chemical evolution simulations. We present stellar yields of AGB stars for $M=1-8$$M_\odot$ and $Z=0.04-0.10$. We also weight these yields to represent the chemical contribution of a metal-rich stellar population. We find that as metallicity increases, the efficiency of the mixing episodes (known as the third dredge up) on the thermally pulsing AGB (TP-AGB) decrease significantly. Consequently, much of the nucleosynthesis that occurs on the TP-AGB is not represented on the surface of very metal-rich stars. It instead remains locked inside the white dwarf remnant. The temperatures at the base of the convective envelope also decrease with increasing metallicity. For the intermediate mass models, this results in the occurrence of only partial hydrogen burning at this location, if any burning at all. We also investigate heavy element production via the slow neutron capture process (s-process) for three 6$M_\odot$ models: $Z=0.04, 0.05$ and $0.06$. There is minor production at the first s-process peak at strontium, which decreases sharply with increasing metallicity. We find the chemical contributions of our models are dominated by proton capture nucleosynthesis, mixed to the surface during first and second dredge up events. This conclusion is mirrored in our stellar population yields, weighted towards the lower mass regime to reflect the mass distribution within a respective galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Activation Energy for Wall Slip

The Navier slip boundary condition is interpreted as an equilibrium of shear rate and slip rate. From the argument that the slip rate shall be proportional to the molecules' collision rate, the temperature dependence of the Navier slip boundary condition is derived. The model for the temperature dependence of the slip length is validated by slip measurements of liquid hydrocarbons in a novel Couette typ tribometer being introduced. The essence of the gained experimental data for one fluid-solid-interface is the quadruple activation energy for shear and wall slip together with the viscosity and slip length at a reference temperature. This quadruple is determined for four different hydrocarbon liquids of different molecular mass, structure and polarity proving the applicability of the new measurement method. From the executed systematic measurements three conclusions regarding the slip length dependence are pointed out: (i) the slip length increases with increasing molar mass; (ii) changing the molecular structure from saturated hydrocarbon to unsaturated affects the slip length as well as the activation energy for slip; (iii) adding a small fraction of polar molecules to the hydrocarbon decreases the slip length and increases the activation energy for wall slip due to the polar end-groups of the liquid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A systematic study of PPLN length dependence in intracavity SHG

In this paper, a systematic study of the relationship between nonlinear crystal length and intracavity second-harmonic generation (SHG) using MgO-doped periodically-poled lithium niobate (MgO:PPLN) is presented. The experimental results demonstrate a relationship between the maximum SHG power generated and the full-width at half maximum (FWHM) of the crystal's temperature tuning curve to the length of the nonlinear optical crystal. It was shown that maximum SHG power increases rapidly with the increase of MgO:PPLN length, reaching a saturation length (~"‰2Â mm), which is much shorter than that predicted by the single-pass SHG theory. This saturation length of the MgO:PPLN crystal is almost independent on 808Â nm pump power for typical powers used in continuous wave intracavity SHG lasers. In addition to this saturation effect, a broadening effect was also observed, the FWHM of the temperature tuning curve was shown to have a larger FWHM than that predicted by the single-pass SHG theory for MgO:PPLN shorter than the saturation length. This work has the benefit of allowing engineers to optimize nonlinear crystal length when developing intracavity SHG based diode-pumped solid state (DPSS) lasers.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy reveals the dynamics of proteins and nanoparticles in quasi-transparent and miniature samples

Dynamic light scattering techniques are routinely used for numerous industrial and research applications, because they can give access to the motion spectrum of micro- and nano-objects, and therefore to particle sizes or visco-elastic properties. However, measurements are impossible when samples do not scatterer light enough, i.e. when there are too few scattering events due to excessively small scattering cross-sections and/or low concentrations of scatterers. Here, we propose to amplify light scattering efficiency by placing weakly scattering samples inside a Lambertian cavity with high reflectance walls. It produces a 3D isotropic and homogeneous light field that effectively elongates the scattering pathlength by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude, and leads to a dramatic increase in sensitivity. We could indeed measure the diffusion coefficient and size of particles ranging from 5nm to 20 microns with volume fractions as low at 10^(-9) in volumes as low as 100 microliters, and in solvents with refractive index mismatches down to 0.01. With a 10^(4) fold increase in sensitivity compared to classical techniques, we considerably expand the applications of light scattering to highly diluted samples, miniaturized microfluidics samples, and samples practically deemed non-scattering. Beyond the realm of current applications of light scattering techniques, our Cavity Amplified Scattering Spectroscopy method (CASS) and its outstanding sensitivity represent a major methodological step towards the study of problems such as the ballistic limit of Brownian motion, the internal dynamics of proteins, or the low frequency dielectric dynamics of liquids.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Widespread 1-2 MeV Energetic Particles Associated with Slow and Narrow Coronal Mass Ejections: Parker Solar Probe and STEREO Measurements

Suprathermal ions in the corona are thought to serve as seed particles for large gradual solar energetic particle (SEP) events associated with fast and wide coronal mass ejections (CMEs). A better understanding of the role of suprathermal particles as seed populations for SEP events can be made by using observations close to the Sun. We study a series of SEP events observed by the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (IS$\odot$IS) suite on board the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) from 2020 May 27 to June 2, during which PSP was at heliocentric distances between $\sim$0.4 and $\sim$0.2 au. These events were also observed by the Ahead Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO-A) near 1 au, but the particle intensity magnitude was much lower than that at PSP. We find that the SEPs should have spread in space as their source regions were distant from the nominal magnetic footpoints of both spacecraft, and the parent CMEs were slow and narrow. We study the decay phase of the SEP events in the $\sim$1-2 MeV proton energy range at PSP and STEREO-A, and discuss their properties in terms of both continuous injections by successive solar eruptions and the distances where the measurements were made. This study indicates that seed particles can be continuously generated by eruptions associated with slow and narrow CMEs, spread over a large part of the inner heliosphere, and remain there for tens of hours, even if minimal particle intensity enhancements were measured near 1 au.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Long-range, Non-local Switching of Spin Textures in a Frustrated Antiferromagnet

Shannon C. Haley, Eran Maniv, Tessa Cookmeyer, Susana Torres-Londono, Meera Aravinth, Joel Moore, James G. Analytis. Antiferromagnetic spintronics is an emerging area of quantum technologies that leverage the coupling between spin and orbital degrees of freedom in exotic materials. Spin-orbit interactions allow spin or angular momentum to be injected via electrical stimuli to manipulate the spin texture of a material, enabling the storage of information and energy. In general, the physical process is intrinsically local: spin is carried by an electrical current, imparted into the magnetic system, and the spin texture then rotates. The collective excitations of complex spin textures have rarely been utilized in this context, even though they can in principle transport spin over much longer distances, using much lower power. In this study, we show that spin information can be transported and stored non-locally in the material Fe$_x$NbS$_2$. We propose that collective modes leverage the strong magnetoelastic coupling in the system to achieve this, revealing a novel way to store spin information in complex magnetic systems.
PHYSICS

