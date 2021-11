The question of who is behind the demand for the digital currency industry’s largest stablecoin by market cap (USDT) has always been unanswered; until now. This week, Protos Media released a report detailing exactly who is buying USDT. Pointing out that Tether has grown from a market cap of $1 billion in 2017 to over $70 billion at the time of writing, Protos’ report concluded a multi-month investigation and pinpointed where over 70% of all USDT goes and to whom. The highly detailed report tracked movements of USDT across eight blockchains including, Ethereum, Omni, Liquid, Tron, Simple Ledger Protocol, EOS, Solana, and Algorand.

