NBA

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scoring production continues

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Garland produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and one...

www.cbssports.com

kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: Darius Garland seems to be getting his groove back

Cleveland Cavaliers fans had high expectations for Darius Garland heading into his third season with the team, and coming off a bounce-back campaign in Year 2, that was understandable. After a fairly underwhelming rookie year, for a variety of reasons, Garland had 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per outing last...
NBA
WKYC

Darius Garland hits go-ahead free throws, Cavaliers beat Toronto Raptors 102-101

TORONTO, ON — Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Raptors 102-101. Toronto's winning streak ended at five games. Garland scored 21 points, Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Mobley scored 18 for the Cavs (6-4), who had lost their previous six games at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland out-shoots Raptors in dynamic victory

The Cavs toppled the Raptors behind Darius Garland’s big night. Shooting efficiency is king in the NBA and Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen combined for 72% from the floor on Friday, in a road win against the Raptors. Cleveland downed Toronto 102-101 to lift the Cavaliers to 6-4 and to drop the Raptors to a fellow 6-4 record. The Cavs were able to achieve this through smart shooting and solid defense.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ building blocks Darius Garland and Evan Mobley forming dynamic pairing

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Darius Garland slithered around Evan Mobley’s off-ball screen and took a pass from Ricky Rubio before darting toward the lane. With a step on his defender, Garland forced Isaiah Stewart to contest what looked to be one of Garland’s patented floaters. Instead, Garland elevated and flipped a lob behind his head to Mobley for a booming two-handed dunk.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Evan Mobley smother Pistons in blowout

The Cavs blew out the Pistons behind Darius Garland and Even Mobley. The Cavs blew out the Pistons 96-78 on Friday night behind an impressive night by Darius Garland and a rookie showcase from Evan Mobley. Garland continues his hot start to the season and the Cavs 5-1 record through November so far is backed by Garland’s efficiency through the start of the month.
NBA
NBC Sports

Garland, Cavaliers come from 19-points down in fourth to beat Celtics 91-89

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to stun the Boston Celtics 91-89 on Saturday night in the opener of a two-game set. Dennis Schroder had an opportunity to force overtime...
NBA
Sporting News

'We're here' - Darius Garland and the Cavaliers are building something special

Did anyone see this coming from the Cleveland Cavaliers?. The very-much rebuiding Cavaliers have fast-tracked their development and through the first few weeks of the season and it appears to be no fluke. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) Led by youngsters Darius...
NBA
NBA

