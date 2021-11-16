Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scoring production continues

Westbrook finished Thursday's loss to the Thunder with 27 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes. After getting off to a slow start in the scoring department in his first season as a Laker, Westbrook has now scored 20 or more points in five of his past six contests. Thursday's performance was his second straight with 27 points, though the effort was marred by his missed three-pointer in the waning second that could have sent the game into overtime. Westbrook will likely continue to be looked to for substantial scoring in the short term while LeBron James (abdomen) is out of the lineup. So far this season, Westbrook has continued to post healthy fantasy numbers with per-game averages of 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO