Dollar eases, yuan at 5-month high as Biden-Xi talks sound friendly

By Tom Westbrook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar eased broadly against riskier currencies and the yuan scaled a five-month high on Tuesday, as talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders seemed to have an amicable start, while traders awaited looming U.S. retail sales data. The euro also scraped off a 16-month low and...

