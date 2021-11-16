ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams's Daughter Steals the Show on 'King Richard' Red Carpet

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
firstsportz.com

Video of Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams teaching Olympia to ride a bicycle goes viral

Born in 1942, Richard Dove Williams Jr is a tennis coach, and father of Venus and Serena Williams, known popularly as the Williams Sisters. Richard was instrumental in the sporting careers of his daughters, who were both ranked no. 1 in the world. The duo has a raked in 30 grand slam singles titles (Serena: 23 Venus:7) 14 doubles titles (paired together, unbeaten in finals), and 4 mixed doubles titles (2 each).
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams' incredibly rare family video featuring dad and daughter sends fans into meltdown

Serena Williams delighted her fans on Tuesday when she shared a family video featuring an incredibly rare sighting of her father, Richard. The tennis star posted a clip on Instagram which showed her daughter, Olympia, riding her little bicycle past her doting granddad, who was standing on a sidewalk filming and encouraging his granddaughter as she cycled past him.
firstsportz.com

“This for every Black girl” – Will Smith, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams on King Richard

Two Black sisters sharing a Compton bedroom with three other sisters, learning their game on a pockmarked neighbourhood court, and dominating the lily-white sport for decades: the Williams sisters’ tale had all the makings of a Hollywood epic. However, in King Richard, director Reinaldo Marcus Green portrays their life through the perspective of Richard Williams, a brash and wily Louisiana-born sports father who orchestrated his two youngest daughters’ dominating of the tennis world.
Footwear News

Storm Reid Pops in Orange Pumps & Black Lace Ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
MovieMaker

At 14 Years Old, King Richard‘s Demi Singleton Is Ready For Greatness — Just Like Serena Williams

Demi Singleton is 14 — Serena Williams’ age when she turned pro. And that’s not the only thing Singleton has in common with the tennis legend she plays in King Richard, the new film from director Reinaldo Marcus Green that tells the story of Richard Williams (Will Smith) devoting his life to helping his daughters, Serena and Venus (Saniyya Sidney), become two of the greatest athletes in history. Singleton caught the acting bug at the age of nine when her mother took her to see a Broadway production of Matilda. Barely one year later, she landed her first role, in Broadway’s School of Rock. Then she played young Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King.
AFP

Will Smith plays Venus and Serena's 'lion' in Oscar-tipped 'King Richard'

"King Richard" plots the improbable rise of Serena and Venus Williams, from training on crumbling, gang-riddled Compton tennis courts to becoming all-time sporting greats. The movie could soon cap another unlikely journey, with former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith heavily tipped to win his first Oscar for best actor, as their larger-than-life father, coach and manager. Smith "fell in love with Richard Williams" two decades ago, after watching him leap to 14-year-old daughter Venus's defense in an interview with an overly insistent journalist. "The look of Venus's face... the image burned in my heart," he told an online press conference. "Because that's how I wanted my daughter to look when I showed up."
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams and Olympia Just Brought Their Love For Matching Outfits to the Red Carpet

Today's daily dose of cuteness is served up by none other than Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian. The adorable mother-daughter duo had all eyes on them at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard on Sunday when they walked the red carpet in matching outfits alongside Alexis Ohanian. Custom-designed by David Koma, their black bodysuits had the same silver embellishments cascading down the front, but varied slightly otherwise — Serena's was a one-legged bodysuit that came with a thigh-high piece of studded fabric and matching gloves, while Olympia's was a regular two-legged bodysuit that she styled with a silver statement necklace.
whio.com

Photos: 'King Richard' stars walk the red carpet at UK premiere

Photos: 'King Richard' stars walk the red carpet at UK premiere Saniyya Sidney, Will Smith and Demi Singleton arrive for the UK premiere of "King Richard" at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on November 17, 2021, in London. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Hello Magazine

Serena and Venus Williams reveal bittersweet reaction to family biopic King Richard

Serena and Venus Williams have opened up about their emotional reaction to seeing their rise to superstardom played out on the big screen in new film, King Richard. The tennis star sisters spoke to Will Smith, who portrays their father Richard Williams in the biopic, for a special instalment of Red Table Talk, which is usually hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith.
