A rare storm in Egypt over the weekend brought not just flash flooding but a flood of scorpions washed out of hiding. The city of Aswan, located along the Nile River, experienced a heavy rainstorm that only lasted an hour, according to The New York Times. Beyond the 100-plus homes damaged or destroyed, 500 people were stung by scorpions, leading to a rush of people going to hospitals for anti-venom injections.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO