Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury update on CB Tavon Young

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with a massive amount of injuries over the course of the 2021 season. It has been a big storyline for them as the year has gone on, as they’ve continued to lose players for a week, multiple weeks, or even months.

On Monday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh gave a brief update on cornerback Tavon Young, who left the Ravens’ Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins with an injury. Harbaugh said that it doesn’t look severe, and the cornerback will have a chance to play in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

“It doesn’t look real severe. He’ll have a chance to play this week. That was fortunate for us.”

Young has had a phenomenal season for the Ravens, looking sharp and confident after missing most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He has been one of Baltimore’s better tacklers, and has made numerous plays in coverage. If Young is unable to go, the team would have to find a way to replace him, which could involve moving Marlon Humphrey inside or even trying out undrafted rookie free agent Ar’Darius Washington in the slot.

Hopefully Young will be able to play in Week 11, as it’d be a big loss if he can’t. The Ravens have already lost cornerback Marcus Peters and safety DeShon Elliott for the season, so having Young out would stretch an already depleted Baltimore secondary even thinner.

