Seranthony Dominguez’s Last Stand – How can the former star return to glory?

All season long, Aaron Nola looked tired. He looked tired at his best, at his worst, and for all of the disappointing mediocrity in between. Six months spent searching for the elusive IT – his command, his confidence – had drained him. As the season progressed, each start became an opportunity to prove that he still was Aaron Nola of 2018, who finished 3rd in the Cy Young award voting. It didn’t help that his battery mate, Zach Wheeler had taken the mantle of ace, with the best season of his career. Unfortunately for Nola, each outing cast a longer shadow over 2018’s aura. In 32 chances, he recorded a quality start – at least six innings pitched and 3 or fewer runs allowed – only 11 times. 18 of his starts didn’t last 6 innings, 7 of which ended before the 5th. Over 180.2 innings, Nola allowed a team high 26 home runs and posted a 4.63 ERA – the 2nd highest of his career.

MLB ・ 23 DAYS AGO