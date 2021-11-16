ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers spoil Beckham's debut, blow out Rams on MNF

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season. An opening 18-play touchdown drive against the rival Los Angeles Rams was a pretty good...

