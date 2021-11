“This is a one year signing. That’s it. It is up to you to make the most of it,” said Gerry Stanford, Executive Director of Athletics at Texas High School. “It is incredible to watch you all sign today, but you have to remember that this is a job you are signing for. You need to take this as an opportunity to do a job, and do it well. Life is about hard work. We are all replaceable. So do the best at what you do, work hard with great effort, and if you do that, we know you will be okay. Congratulations, good luck, and try not to come back to visit for awhile,” said Stanford with a smile.

