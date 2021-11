Dana White insists Conor McGregor will return as a “headliner” and remains “one of the top 10 guys in the world”. The Notorious is recovering after a fractured tibia suffered in defeat in his third bout against Dustin Poirier in July.McGregor has headlined for 10 successive fights, with his fight non-headliner fight coming back in 2014 against Poirier.But despite successive defeats and four losses in his last seven fights, the UFC president maintains McGregor is still inside the top 10 fighters in the world and will top the bill on his return."He's still one of the top 10 guys in...

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO