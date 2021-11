I am an intern at Illinois PIRG and I am writing to support the People's Map. A democracy cannot properly function without the active involvement of its people. Yet Chicago's City Council has consistently failed to bring its dealings into the public eye or work with the people that play a part in its most important decisions. Our ward mapping process remains behind closed doors, without explanations about why wards look the way they do and no real chance for input. I question whether the alders who draw these maps care about their communities at all, with wards excessively splintering neighborhoods and communities. Based on our current ward map, I could not confidently tell you if my neighbor and I share the same alderperson. Other Chicago residents like myself are left frustrated and disillusioned.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO