Biden’s infrastructure bill: What does it mean for Orlando?

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
 8 days ago
Orlando skyline (Nick Papantonis)

ORLANDO, Fla. — After three presidents and years of bipartisan complaints about crumbling roads and bridges, America finally has its infrastructure moment.

For Orlando and the surrounding area, the bill means several long-planned projects moving forward, plus an untold amount of cash flowing into the region over the next decade.

While most of the bill does not yet have a line item – meaning money is designated for types of projects that states and counties will then dole out – representatives say the following items now have the funding to begin construction:

Guaranteed investments in the State of Florida:

  • Disaster recovery and protection: $26 million
  • Public transportation: $2.6 billion
  • Airports: $1.2 billion
  • Bridges: $245 million
  • Highways and roads: $13.1 billion
  • Water infrastructure: $1.6 billion
  • Broadband coverage: $100 million
  • Electric vehicle charging network: $198 million

In addition, Florida can apply for additional grants to fund port improvements, passenger rail and electrical grid projects, weatherization of homes, cybersecurity and electric vehicle chargers.

Rep. Val Demings’ office estimates projects will create an average of two million jobs around the state each year for the next decade.

