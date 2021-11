Miesha Tate’s first fight. While speaking to Megan Olivi recently, Miesha Tate began to look back on her first MMA fight. Tate decided, after watching an MMA bout, that she would try her luck at it with her wrestling skills. She reckoned that they must have been low on female fighters since they had to call out to members of the audience for the next bout.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO