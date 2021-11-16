Gerald Brisco on talk he had with Earl Hebner before WWE Montreal Screwjob

During an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, AEW star Lio Rush discussed his time with WWE:. “I remember being on the road with Bobby (Lashley). At the time, Bobby was the Intercontinental Champion. He was all over the place. He was at all the signings, the meet and greets, all the live shows, and everything. I wasn’t making the money Bobby was making, but I had to make all the towns. I remember being on tour in Canada and looking at my bank account. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. This doesn’t make sense. I’m losing money. It’s getting to the point where I can’t really afford to do this anymore because I have kids. I have a wife. I have responsibilities.’ I know I might look like a kid, which I am, but I have a lot of responsibilities back at home.

