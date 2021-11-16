ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Gerald Brisco on talk he had with Earl Hebner before WWE Montreal Screwjob

By Lucas Grandsire
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gerald Brisco was recently a guest on the Something To Wrestle podcast where he spoke about the WWE Montreal Screwjob. He mentioned he had a conversation with Earl Hebner before the famous WWE event. “As the match was getting ready to go to the ring, Earl was getting ready...

clutchpoints.com

Person
Earl Hebner
Person
Gerald Brisco
#Montreal Screwjob#Combat#Wwe Montreal
