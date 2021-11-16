ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Youngest to Win Fashion Icon Award

By Erin Threlkeld
yr.media
 3 days ago

Actress Zendaya became the youngest person to win the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion (CDFA) Icon Award at age 25. The CDFA award, one of the most prestigious fashion honors, recognized those who take a chance with their red carpet looks. Zendaya fits the bill. At the ceremony, she...

