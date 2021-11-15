What’s Trending?! What Was The Moment You Knew You Were Black? [WATCH]

Let's talk turkey: The confit method is the foolproof path to the richest, juiciest bird you've ever cooked. If turkey could hear the things people say about it in November, it would be crushed—but it doesn’t have to be this way. While roast turkeys often turn out dry, bland, or both, turkey confit is rich, juicy, and full of make-ahead potential to boot. Watch the full video to learn more from Dan about this technique, and you might just change your mind about Thanksgiving’s famous protein for good.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO