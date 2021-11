BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers. In a Facebook post, BPD said K9 Hydro passed away over the weekend. Hydro was eight years old. He served with the department since March 2017. He was partnered with Officer James Duffy until Duffy retired in 2019. K9 Hydro was then partnered with Officer Mikac.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO