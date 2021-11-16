ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County School buses with broken parts pass inspection, carry students

By Chris Papst
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County school buses with broken parts are no longer carrying students after a Project Baltimore investigation exposes serious safety concerns. At least five buses have been pulled off their routes, and it could end up being a lot more. Baltimore County school bus...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

Related
wpde.com

98 students received wrong dosage of Pfizer vaccine at elementary school clinic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Monday night, Montgomery County began notifying the parents of 98 students that their children were given an incorrect amount of the Pfizer vaccine. Those students received the vaccine at a clinic at South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village on November 10., according to a...
HEALTH
Report Annapolis

Elevated Lead Levels Found in More Than 60 Drinking Water Sources Across 9 Anne Arundel County Schools

Water tests conducted at 9 Anne Arundel County schools found more than 60 drinking water outlets with elevated lead levels. All Maryland public and nonpublic schools are required to sample all drinking water outlets for the presence of lead pursuant to the Code of Maryland Regulations. Shortly after the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, multiple samples were collected from the following schools:
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Traffic
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Transportation Receives $50 Million Grant To Improve Baltimore’s East-West Corridor

Baltimore (WJZ) — Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDT) announced that they will be investing $50 million in public transportation infrastructure for Baltimore’s East-West Corrider. The project will enhance 10-mile route, which reaches from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County, by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure The money will be sourced from a $22 million grant from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, with another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from BCDT. The goal of this project is to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Electric buses added to Alexandria school fleet

Five electric buses are being added to the Alexandria City Public Schools fleet in Virginia. The new buses are being introduced “as part of the division’s commitment to sustainability and hybrid vehicles,” a news release from the school department said Tuesday. The ceremonial “plug-in” with school division leadership, Dominion Energy,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Announces Pay Increases For Bus Drivers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will increase the hourly pay of bus drivers and offer retention bonuses, joining school districts around the country that have stepped up incentives during the ongoing national bus driver shortage. Drivers will receive a pay increase of nearly $5 per hour based on experience, and starting wages will jump to $19.05 per hour, the school system said. The school system said it employs 25 drivers and has 36 job vacancies. Nine companies provide yellow bus service for Baltimore City Public Schools, and each contract driver with those businesses will receive a monthly retention bonus of $30, the school district said. Elementary school students who live more than 1 mile from their neighborhood school are provided with yellow bus service by the district. Middle schoolers and high school students who live 1 1/2 miles from their neighborhood school or citywide school are given a One Card to ride an MTA bus. Amid the driver shortage Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Harford counties have all announced pay increases or bonuses for drivers. Drivers in the region have gone on strike and staged sick outs, saying their jobs don’t provide a living wage.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#High School#Traffic Accident#Baltimore County School#The North Point Bus Lot#Project Baltimore
foxbaltimore.com

Balt. Co. parent expresses frustrations over masks in schools

The Maryland State Board of Education came together a month before its scheduled meeting date to discuss the statewide school mask mandates for all public schools. Some students, teachers, administrators and parents were able to present their frustrations and concerns before the board. Amy Adams was one of 20 parents...
MARYLAND STATE
virginiamercury.com

More electric school buses headed to some Virginia counties

More electric school buses are headed to some central and southwest Virginia counties courtesy of funding from a 2007 clean air settlement between Appalachian Power’s parent company and the Environmental Protection Agency. Appalachian Power announced this week that it has awarded $2.1 million in grants to help Amherst, Campbell, Montgomery,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Oregonian

Students, adults clash at Grants Pass High School protest

Student demonstrators and adult counter-protesters clashed outside Grants Pass High School in Oregon during a student-led walkout against the reinstatement of two educators who expressed public support for educational policies that favor a student’s biological sex over their gender identity, authorities said. Students left class Tuesday to protest a Nov....
GRANTS PASS, OR
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers & Support Staff

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff. Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next. Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
foxbaltimore.com

Next steps for statewide school mask mandate still divided issue among MD parents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Parents in Maryland remain mostly split on the statewide mandate for masks inside public schools. During a more than four-hour-long hearing on the state’s school mask mandate Tuesday afternoon, parents shared opinions and gave feedback on the emergency regulation to the Maryland State Board of Education. Both...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2 Montgomery Co. schools respond to school threats, safety concerns

Two Montgomery County, Maryland, high schools received threats Monday morning that caused some students and staff to shelter in place. Montgomery County Public Schools confirmed to WTOP while there were no lockdowns in either school, threats caused a shelter-in-place at Northwest High School and police presence at Montgomery Blair High School.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wdhn.com

Houston County Schools fixing the math gap among middle school students

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama middle school students are ranked last in the country when it comes to math scores according to the latest 2019 National Math Assessment. As for Houston County School system, math has always been a strength over the last few years and assessments, but now they have seen a significant downfall.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
movinghenryforward.org

Henry County Schools approve 2021 purchase of 25 new school buses

Henry County Schools approved the purchase of twenty-five new school buses during the November meeting. The 2021 bus purchase is the first of five annual purchases. Education SPLOST VI budgeted funds to buy a total of 125 buses. Voters approved education SPLOST VI earlier this year. 2021 Bus Purchase. The...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

Delays to continue for Berkeley County school buses

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — If you are a parent living in Berkeley County, you can expect some more cars on the road Monday morning. For the second day, the school district says there is a shortage of about 30 bus drivers. This all started last Friday when Berkeley County...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Warn Of Possible Bus Driver Call Out This Week

TOWSON (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools warned parents there could be a possible call-out involving bus drivers this week. “Please know that BCPS will be monitoring the situation all week and will provide you with updates if routes can’t be covered or buses will be late,” the school said in a letter sent to parents. “If you do plan on driving your child to school, please be prepared for longer drop off and pick up lines.” The message came as bus drivers in other school systems in the region took steps for better pay amid a national shortage of bus drivers. Last week, Baltimore County leadership announced $5.2 million in new incentives and bonuses for bus drivers and attendants. The plan includes cash rewards, sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses. BCPS said it is working to hire more drivers to help fill in gaps and cover routes. Bus drivers in Howard County refused to work last Monday morning, disrupting about 100 routes, and causing county leaders to allocate $2 million for bonuses. In Anne Arundel County, drivers with Annapolis Bus Company unionized after going on strike in October.
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy