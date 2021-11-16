ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Herro Scores 26, Short-Handed Heat Top Thunder 103-90

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90 on Monday night.

Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and Kyle Lowry added 11 points and 11 assists for the Heat.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) and Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee). Butler, who averages 23.6 points per game, missed his third straight.

Lu Dort scored 20 points and rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 16 for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the night averaging 22.6 points per game, finished with a season-low 10 on 2-of-11 shooting.

The game was tied 43-all at halftime. Miami led by 14 in the third quarter, but Aleksej Pokusevski hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the period to cut the Heat’s lead to 74-67. Robinson scored 13 points in the quarter for Miami.

The Thunder cut the deficit to eight with just over two minutes to play before Miami’s P.J. Tucker hit a corner 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Heat: Made just four field goals in the first half inside the 3-point line. The Heat went 9-for-19 from 3 and 4-for-21 inside the arc. ... Lowry’s short jumper just before the halftime buzzer tied the game at 43. ... KZ Okpala was issued a technical foul in the fourth quarter,

Thunder: Center Derrick Favors rested. ... Led 24-23 at the end of the first quarter, despite shooting 35% from the field. ... Rookie Josh Giddey finished with six points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Heat: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

