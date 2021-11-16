ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Amber Alert canceled: Missing Rochester teen located, safe with family

By Matt Driffill, James Battaglia
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Amber Alert issued Monday evening for a Rochester teenager was canceled around 10 am. Tuesday .

Rochester police officials say 14-year-old James Fernandez Reyes has been located and is home safe with family.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A New York State Amber Alert was issued Monday evening after police said a Rochester teenager was possibly taken off the street by four or five men wearing masks.

According to the alert, James Fernandez Reyes, 14, was abducted on Myrtle Street in Rochester around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police believe he may have been taken by four to five men wearing masks, in a gold SUV.

James S. Fernandez Reyes

Investigators said Reyes was last seen wearing black jacket, blue pants, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

They say he was taken “under circumstances that lead police to believe that [he is] in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

The SUV was last seen heading north on Myrtle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Rochester police at (585)-428-1107.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
