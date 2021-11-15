ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

News Wrap: Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our news wrap Monday, longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a federal judge...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 21

Related
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

"I am extremely close:" Michael Cohen days away from house arrest release

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, will be released from home confinement Monday after serving a three-year term between house arrest and federal prison. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress about business in Russia. "I am done Sunday night," Cohen told...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Law.com

What Awaits Steve Bannon For His Misbehavior: Nothing Good!

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was formed on July 1. On Oct. 7, Steve Bannon was subpoenaed for his testimony and production of documents on Oct. 21. On Oct. 8, a lawyer for Bannon wrote in a letter to the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Steve Bannon loses bid to slow roll contempt of Congress case

A judge in Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt of Congress case has rejected an attempt by his counsel to delay further hearings in the case until next year.Mr Bannon refused to appear before the House select committee investigating the 6 January riots, and surrendered to the FBI before a first court appearance on Monday.Lawyers for Donald Trump’s former adviser argued the case presents “complex constitutional issues” and that it would require some time to prepare their defence during a scheduling hearing on Thursday. Prosecutor Amanda Vaughn argued that the case was relatively straightforward and involved only around 200 documents, most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

If you’re celebrating what happened to Steve Bannon, you don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes

You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Cdc#American
MSNBC

“He's Going To Jail”: Insider Says Trump Vet Steve Bannon Knows He’s Toast

Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Protester With 'Coup Plotter' Sign Rains On Steve Bannon's Propaganda Parade

A cheeky protester spoiled Steve Bannon’s breezy dismissal of federal charges against him Monday with a large sign widely seen on national media reading: “Coup Plotter.”. Activist Bill Christeson squeezed into a window of space with his sign just behind the former Donald Trump aide and in front of cameras.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
U.S. POLITICS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy