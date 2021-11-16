Elden Ring | Every Boss Fight in the Closed Network Test

Today Bandai Namco finally released new footage for the long-awaited Elden Ring. Highlighting traveling through the world of the Lands Between. Players are shown the Site of Grace, which shows where the player is supposed to go but you can choose to go wherever. With the entire open world available to the player. With a dragon boss fight shown as the fight first as the player can use their mount for the boss as well. The player can take on an optional mission as the player dislodges an NPC in the shape of a pot with arms called Alexander or raiding carriages for items. With the carriage raid showing both aggressive plays and stealth. You can summon spirits to fight alongside the player, with various options available.

