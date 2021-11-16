Elden Ring | Every Boss Fight in the Closed Network Test

It goes without saying that Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated titles coming up. Despite a slight delay to February 2022, the hype is seemingly at an all-time high, as From Software and Bandai Namco have essentially salivated the fan base with a glorious 15-minute gameplay preview which took place last week. They’re continuing this by commencing the first part of the Network Test, which is a closed beta given out to only a lucky few participants. Bandai Namco has begun to send out those invites, as well as the start times for each region and what to expect when they start playing.
