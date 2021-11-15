ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The key, historic investments in the new infrastructure law

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirits were high at the White House Monday as lawmakers joined President Joe Biden...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

White House: This is a historic investment

President Biden is set to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 15, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Judy Woodruff
Person
Yamiche Alcindor
Person
Lisa Desjardins
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

"I am extremely close:" Michael Cohen days away from house arrest release

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, will be released from home confinement Monday after serving a three-year term between house arrest and federal prison. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress about business in Russia. "I am done Sunday night," Cohen told...
U.S. POLITICS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy