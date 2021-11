49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they have not had any consideration over limiting TE George Kittle‘s workload and that the tight end is committed to playing through injuries. “I haven’t heard of people managing a tight end, especially one like Kittle,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Tight ends go. They play every play, usually. Lots of them, you have different personnel groupings, but most tight ends (play) over 80% of the game. But Kittle is always going to play through (injuries) and go out there when he isn’t at 100%. And when he’s not at 100%, that’s when you’ve definitely got to do that. But I’ve never done that with a tight end before though.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO