Over the next five years, China plans to expand its fleet of movie screens to more than 100,000 and release at least 50 $15 million-grossing films a year as it seeks to retain its title as the world’s largest film market, according to a new government plan outlining current film industry priorities. The targets are among the most concrete presented in a new five-year plan for Chinese film spanning from 2021 to 2025, which replaces an earlier 10-year strategy spanning 2011 to 2020. The plan’s ultimate goal, however, is to build China into a “strong cultural power” by 2035 — one that...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO