Area Calendar, Nov. 16-17

As Community Christian School’s basketball teams embark on a new season, they’ll be heading in a new... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The 2021-22 season did not start the way the Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team wanted, w... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST — Six of our local high school boys basketball teams shared their thoughts on the upcomi... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RALEIGH — Wakefield’s girls basketball team had a down year last season. The Wolverines will try to ... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Fike High girls tennis team enjoyed an excellent 2021 season, finishing 14-0 in 3-A Quad County ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Boys basketball teams from Greenfield and DASH were having a bad case of the Mondays with the score ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
It’s often not about how you start a game, but how you finish it, that matters. That adage came true... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RALEIGH — Wakefield’s boys basketball team finished second in the NAC 6 conference and missed the st... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Many people would call Tuesday their least favorite day of the week. Wilson Christian’s high school ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST — Six of our local high school girls basketball teams shared their thoughts on the upcom... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SNOW HILL – The show will go on to the state 2-A championship game for the Greene Central boys socce... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FRANKLINTON — Franklinton’s boys basketball team had a rough season last year. The Red Rams will try... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
So far, so good for the DASH home school boys basketball team in the 2021-22 season as the United is... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NEW YORK — Stephen Curry had 37 points, easily winning matchup of the NBA’s top two scorers when Kev... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton proved he can provide the Carolina Panthers with a jolt off the bench playing... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FRANKLINTON — Franklinton’s girls basketball team won 10 games and finished second in its conference... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Carmen Moore, left, heads down the court with the ball for Falls Lake. Moore scored 13 to help the L... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Kalib Boone scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Bryce Williams and Ro... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Coming off a 73-16 loss to Grace Christian on Friday night, the Wilson Christian varsity girls baske... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
TARBORO — Southern Nash’s wrestling season got off a strong start Tuesday night, as the Firebirds pl... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0