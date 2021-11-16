JUNIOR VARSITY RESULT: Knights shoot past DASH 47-25

Host Wilson Christian picked up its first boys basketball win of the season Friday with a 58-54 home... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The JV Lady Hornets lost to Covenant Christian this afternoon. Holly Garrett, Kylie Challis, I’yana Townsend, and Liberty Reeves each had 2 points. The JV Lady Hornets play an away game on November 9th against Cascade at 6:00pm.
The JV Lady Bombers improved to 2-0 on the season with the help of some hot shooting from beyond the 3 point line. The ladies hit 7 three point bombs on the night with 4 coming in the first quarter. Leading scorers on the night were Carly Drone with 14,...
JV Lady Kougars used great defense to come away with their second win of the season to move to 2-1 on the season. Plummer led the Kougars with 11 points followed by Walstra and Swart 8 points each, Biedron 7 points, Wilson 5 points, Dase and Rose with 4 points each, and Starr with 2 points. The Lady Kougars will be back in action Saturday afternoon at home against Kouts.
The East Jefferson Rivals picked up a win against the Klahowya Eagles in junior varsity volleyball last week. The Rivals bounced back from a 25-14 first-set loss to win the next two sets, 25-18 and 15-11. “Sophia Petta was a great leader for her team and didn’t let any balls...
WAKE FOREST — Six of our local high school boys basketball teams shared their thoughts on the upcomi...
Many people would call Tuesday their least favorite day of the week. Wilson Christian's high school ...
RALEIGH — Wakefield's boys basketball team finished second in the NAC 6 conference and missed the st...
RALEIGH — Wakefield's girls basketball team had a down year last season. The Wolverines will try to ...
Nov. 15, 2021 - GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Community College's women's and men's basketball teams topped Aquinas College junior varsity teams Monday, with the women dominating in a 23-point victory and the men with a comeback win in overtime by four. Sally Merrill, a freshman from Allegan, made...
WAKE FOREST — Six of our local high school girls basketball teams shared their thoughts on the upcom...
It's often not about how you start a game, but how you finish it, that matters. That adage came true...
As Community Christian School's basketball teams embark on a new season, they'll be heading in a new...
SNOW HILL – The show will go on to the state 2-A championship game for the Greene Central boys socce...
Wednesday, November 17 College Women's Basketball Shaw at Barton, 5 p.m. Thursday, November 18 High...
The Fike High girls tennis team enjoyed an excellent 2021 season, finishing 14-0 in 3-A Quad County ...
The 2021-22 season did not start the way the Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team wanted, w...
The Lady Bombers suffered their first loss of the season in the IU Health Hoops Classic to Harrison. Leading scorers for the night were Jessie Ringen with 22, Taylor VanMeter with 10, and Morgan VanMeter with 7. Sarah Kaufman and Abby Ahler each had 3, and Avree Cain finished with 2. The Lady Bombers play again Friday evening against Lafayette Jeff at Harrison High School.
All they do is win. The Wilson Youth Soccer Association '06 girls team added another layer of victor...
Timing was everything for the Explosion Blue girls who took their place in Wilson Youth Soccer Association history with a Kepner Presidents State Cup ...
