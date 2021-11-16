JUNIOR VARSITY RESULT: Knights shoot past DASH 47-25

JV Lady Kougars used great defense to come away with their second win of the season to move to 2-1 on the season. Plummer led the Kougars with 11 points followed by Walstra and Swart 8 points each, Biedron 7 points, Wilson 5 points, Dase and Rose with 4 points each, and Starr with 2 points. The Lady Kougars will be back in action Saturday afternoon at home against Kouts.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO