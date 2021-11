Ben Simmons has been fined $360,000, one full game check, for missing Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Philadelphia 76ers had been fining him throughout his preseason holdout but stopped once he reported to the team and told them that he was not mentally ready to play. However, Simmons has reportedly denied the mental health resources that the team has offered, choosing instead to work with the NBPA. The 76ers are now reportedly planning to fine Simmons until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health and any other basketball-related obligations.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO