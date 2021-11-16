ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year award

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMjeh_0cxsSvV300

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

India becomes the first Reds player to win the award since 1999 and first infield position player since 1988.

He finished with a .269 batting average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and scored 98 runs.

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays won the American League Rookie of the Year, following up his 2020 postseason heroics. The 26-year-old Arozarena finished with a 274 average, 32 doubles and 20 homers and 20 steals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Reds, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Offseason Trade

The MLB offseason officially began today, and we’ve already got one trade on the books. The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have struck a deal involving catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is headed to Detroit in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana. The 30-year-old Barnhart...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: MLB Insider Picks Milwaukee To Land Rival Free Agent Slugger

It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
NFL
FanSided

Reds GM’s latest quote translates to Nick Castellanos leaving

With the Cincinnati Reds focused on developing young talent, how long will it take for Nick Castellanos to leave?. The Cincinnati Reds have traded their experienced and talented catcher, Tucker Barnhart, to the Detroit Tigers. That, along with some interesting statements from Cincinnati General Manager Nick Krall, could indicate that Barnhart won’t be the only Reds player to be leaving town in the relatively near future.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC Sports

Award predictions: Will Kapler win 2021 NL Manager of the Year?

The biggest hardware in baseball has been given out, with the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series and taking the championship trophy back with them to Georgia. But that means award season is just getting started for Major League Baseball. Gold Glove Awards were handed out on Sunday, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bryce Harper earned Hank Aaron Awards on Tuesday. While some honors have already been handed out, other major awards are getting announced next week -- the MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
MLB
Record-Journal

Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors

It didn’t feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season. Tampa Bay’s speedy and powerful outfielder certainly didn’t play like one, either. Arozarena won AL Rookie of the Year honors with a superb follow-up to his 2020 postseason heroics while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India earned NL Rookie of the Year on Monday night.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Jonathan India
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#The Tampa Bay Rays
chatsports.com

Kyle Schwarber: 'It'd Be Pretty Stupid' to Not Consider Signing New Red Sox Contract

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere. After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason. "It'd be pretty stupid...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Schwarber: ‘I didn’t get screwed’ by Cubs

Former Cubs postseason hero Kyle Schwarber pushed back Tuesday on the idea that he got “screwed” by the Cubs last winter when they non-tendered him rather than tender him a contract subject to arbitration. It was part of a question, during an interview on ESPN-1000’s Waddle & Silvy show, regarding...
MLB
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy