Reds Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year award

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

India becomes the first Reds player to win the award since 1999 and first infield position player since 1988.

He finished with a .269 batting average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and scored 98 runs.

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays won the American League Rookie of the Year, following up his 2020 postseason heroics. The 26-year-old Arozarena finished with a 274 average, 32 doubles and 20 homers and 20 steals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.