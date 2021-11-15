ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into Master Chief in ‘Halo’ Teaser (VIDEO)

 3 days ago

See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into Master Chief...

purexbox.com

Master Chief's Grappleshot Takes The Spotlight In The Latest Halo Infinite Short Film

One new addition to the upcoming release Halo Infinite is the Grappleshot - you might have used it in the multiplayer. If you're curious to learn more about the new upgrade's backstory, then you should check out the latest UNSC Archives transmission, which touches on the surrounding lore. "Project Magnes" began life as a prototype device and was built by a civilian engineer at the height of the human-covenant conflict.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Update Celebrates 20 Years

Master Chief has spent the last twenty years becoming one of the most recognizable video game characters in history, and to celebrate, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has announced the addition of some fresh Halo-themed content coming over the next new months. The first update was implemented today and includes the “Orion” armor set for Halo 2: Anniversary, first seen in the original 1999 Halo reveal. Players can also grab some new weapon skins, back accessories, and some new Nameplates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Receives New 20th Anniversary Update

To coincide with the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Halo series, 343 Industries has now pushed out a substantial new update in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As a whole, 343 says that The Master Chief Collection has become the franchise's "living legacy" as it collects nearly every installment in the long-running saga. Because of this, a number of new goodies have now been added to the game for players to collect as a way of celebrating Halo's birthday.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Halo CE terminal locations: All Combat Evolved terminals in Master Chief Collection

Here’s where to find each of the Halo Combat Evolved terminal locations in the Anniversary edition included in the Master Chief Collection. Halo CE terminals were added to the first Halo game as part of its remaster for the MCC. The anniversary edition of Halo Combat Evolved borrowed the feature from Halo 3, which is where terminals first appeared, and they’re also found in the Master Chief Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
Steven Spielberg
Gamespot

New Halo Infinite Teaser Reveals The Origin Of Master Chief's Grappleshot

In Halo Infinite, the Master Chief has a new piece of equipment, the Grappleshot. But where did this come from? The newest episode of the UNSC Archives reveals the origins of "Project Magnes," which would go on to become the Grappleshot. "At the height of the Human-Covenant conflict, a civilian...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite opening level goes back to basics with Master Chief shooting aliens on a ship

The first level of the Halo Infinite campaign has been revealed, and it's a direct homage to how our adventures with Master Chief began. Microsoft and 343 Industries have focused their Halo Infinite gameplay reveals on Zeta Halo itself up to this point, but how exactly does the Chief get there from floating out in space? Well, judging by the first look that Game Informer got at Halo Infinite's opening level, he'll take a detour through a Banished ship first.
VIDEO GAMES
#Master Chief#Video Game#Paramount
Collider

First 'Halo' Live-Action Show Teaser Gives Us a Look at Master Chief's Suit and Iconic Gregorian Chant

At last, fans have finally been given their first look into Paramount+’s Halo series. As part of Xbox’s twentieth-anniversary celebrations, the streamer has officially premiered the first trailer for the video game adaptation, a short but exciting hint at what’s to come, highlighting one of the franchise’s most iconic characters before he makes his on-screen premiere in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Halo TV Show on Paramount+ Reveals Master Chief in First Teaser Trailer

Thanks to Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox celebration event, we have finally been given a very brief look at Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in the first teaser trailer for the Paramount+ Halo TV series. It’s not much, but the live-action Spartan-117 is still a sight to behold. His suit design seems to fall more in line with the grittier aesthetics of Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, though it’s unclear if the show’s narrative will share characteristics with those games. You can say hello to Master Chief (and what sounds like Jen Taylor’s Cortana) in the first Halo TV show teaser trailer below.
TV SERIES
Video Games
IGN

Master Chief Takes Off his Helmet In First Halo TV Series Teaser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Microsoft finally revealed their long-in-development live-action Halo TV series. While they didn't actually reveal much, it's something. They also gave the vague release date of 2022, and it will stream on Paramount+. The series, which was first a movie with a rotating list of directors attached, will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana from the games. In other news, Marvel Studios may just be bringing back Daredevil. A Twitter user spotted a talent grid listing the project as coming from Marvel Studios...and that's about it. No indication if this will be another Disney+ series or a Daredevil movie, or if Charlie Cox will be returning to the role. But if something does get announced (or maybe even leaked), you'll hear about it on IGN. And finally, we've got a little somethin'-somethin' going on with Walmart tomorrow, so stay tuned for that!
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Halo Soap Review -- Is This What Master Chief Smells Like?

Microsoft is promoting the upcoming release of Halo Infinite in traditional and non-traditional ways alike. On the more unexpected side, Microsoft has partnered with soap company Dr. Squatch to create a new line of soap called Spartan Scrub. The makers of the soap sent me a block, and I am pleased to report it is a very good soap.
VIDEO GAMES
tvseriesfinale.com

Halo: Paramount+ Releases Teaser for Series Based on Xbox Game (Watch)

Halo is coming to Paramount+ in 2022, and the streaming service has released the first teaser for the series that’s based on the popular Xbox video game franchise. Viewers will be taken to the 26th century to watch a battle between humans and an alien race. Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Halo Infinite feels like Master Chief’s Breath of the Wild

I’m playing Halo Infinite. Or, at least, I’m trying to. My Xbox is broken and keeps crashing, but while I wait for the replacement to arrive, I’m playing as much Infinite as I can manage. And what I’ve found so far is that this game feels like a strong foundation for a new kind of Halo that still remains true to what the series always was. And while it is obviously now an open-world adventure, it’s one that feels closer to the latest Zelda than to Far Cry — and that’s a good thing.
VIDEO GAMES

