A new chapter! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to expand their family post-engagement. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO