Winter awareness week declared by Gov. Tony Evers

Winter is back here in Wisconsin and to help prepare everyone for what to expect in the months ahead, Gov. Tony Evers has declared Nov. 15-19 Winter Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

“Winter Awareness Week is a great time to brush up on your winter driving skills, get your furnace serviced, and make sure home emergency kits are fully supplied,”said Wisconsin Emergency Management Acting Administrator Greg Engle.

According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin experiences an average of three to six winter storms during the season. The state recommends the following tips for people to stay safe during the winter:

Stay informed about the weather.

Stock up on additional supplies, make sure you have an emergency kit at home and in your vehicle, and have a plan for what to do if you lose power at home.

In your vehicle, include a snow shovel, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, and kitty litter or sand to help give your wheels traction on icy roads in case you get stuck.

Prepare your home as well by making sure your furnace is serviced regularly.

Ice and snow on the roads remain a major threat to drivers throughout the state each winter

For a complete list of tips from the state click here .

