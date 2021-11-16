ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Homelessness Committee resumes meetings following Ridley-Thomas’ suspension

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hn89K_0cxsRr0M00
Photo: Terry Miller

The Los Angeles City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee resumed meetings Monday for the first time since its former chair, Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, was indicted on federal bribery and conspiracy charges and suspended from the council.

The committee is now chaired by Councilman Kevin de Leon, who has served on the council since October 2020, representing Skid Row, as well as Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights and Highland Park.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to lead this committee and work with everyone here. … As the council member who represents the largest concentration of people experiencing homelessness in the United States, this issue is not philosophical to me,” de Leon said to begin the meeting Monday.

“We are facing a humanitarian crisis that has gone on for far too long. For many years, we as a city accepted it, and we were okay with it as long as it was contained in a small area on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. And as it has expanded to other parts of the city, we have applied some patchwork policies that never come close to addressing the growing gargantuan problem that is homelessness.”

On Monday, the committee advanced a series of motions to issue tax-exempt bonds for permanent supportive housing projects that will provide a collective 347 units for people experiencing homelessness.

The committee also voted to authorize a contract with the homeless services nonprofit Urban Alchemy to operate a 109-bed Tiny Home Village at 2301 W. Third St. in a part of Westlake represented by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.

It also moved forward a motion introduced by de Leon to lease a vacant property in downtown Los Angeles from the state to provide interim housing for people experiencing homelessness as they transition into permanent housing.

“This was a great beginning to our committee’s renewed efforts to accelerate the production of housing with a sense of urgency to ensure unhoused Angelenos get a roof over their heads,” de Leon said in a statement after the meeting. “Today’s efforts should be a signal to the people of Los Angeles that the time for studying and analyzing homelessness is over. We are taking action to pick up the pace to get people housed and get our streets and parks cleaned up.”

The committee’s membership was changed following Ridley-Thomas’ suspension from the City Council on Oct. 20. The councilman was indicted on federal corruption and bribery charges on Oct. 13 related to his time as a Los Angeles County supervisor.

Council President Nury Martinez named de Leon chair of the committee, with Councilwoman Nithya Raman named vice chair.

“Solving the city’s homelessness crisis is simply not possible without housing,” Raman said Monday. “For too long, we have talked about building permanent supportive housing without a true concerted effort to make it a reality. I am proud that today we are changing that narrative and moving ahead to fund (permanent supportive housing) projects that will transform the lives of hundreds of Angelenos currently struggling to survive on our city’s streets.”

Councilman Bob Blumenfield was appointed to the committee to fill the fifth seat left vacant by Ridley-Thomas’ suspension. Blumenfield said during the meeting that Ridley-Thomas was “a giant in this area of homelessness, and I don’t pretend to fill his shoes as a member of this committee.”

“But I will lean in and do everything that I can. I’m a believer that everyone has a right to a roof over their head. I truly believe that. But I also believe that you don’t have a right to every park bench, and that we have to find that balance where we’re providing services and housing and we need to step up our game even more,” Blumenfield said.

Along with de Leon, Raman and Blumenfield, the committee includes Councilman Joe Buscaino and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Controller audits LA’s ‘broken’ program for repairing sidewalks

Calling Los Angeles’ program for repairing sidewalks broken like the sidewalks themselves, Controller Ron Galperin Wednesday called for a comprehensive assessment of the city’s 9,000 miles of sidewalks and a program that prioritizes fixing the damaged sections instead of replacing large swaths of them. “Tens of thousands of sidewalks throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles begins 3-day memorial for COVID-19 victims

Los Angeles is having a three-day memorial beginning Thursday to memorialize the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Strength and Love, The City of Angels’ COVID-19 Memorial” is organized by Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. The memorial comes as another 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to 26,923.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

L.A. County kicks off ‘United Against Hate Week 2021’

Los Angeles County’s “United Against Hate Week 2021” has launched — a blend of art, social media and educational resources urging communities to reject hate and bigotry and promote inclusion and understanding. The campaign officially began Sunday and runs through Saturday. “The increase in hate crimes this past year reinforces...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
City
Highland Park, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Bob Blumenfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Supportive Housing#Los Angeles City Council#La Homelessness Committee#Urban Alchemy
HeySoCal

Fun things to do in LA County: Nov. 19-28

Maybe you’re planning your weekend, or maybe you’re stressing about how you’ll entertain family from out of town while they’re here for the Thanksgiving holiday. Well, take a deep breath and read on. We have you covered with all you need to know for your social calendar. Winter Frolic. Kidspace...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

LA City Council eases COVID vaccine ordinance; OKs fines

The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved enforcement measures and modifications for its new law requiring Angelenos patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The law went into effect on Monday, but enforcement is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

COVID hospitalizations in LA County rise again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County ticked upward again in the latest data as health officials encouraged people to get vaccinated, and warning that unvaccinated residents are far more susceptible to becoming severely ill or dying if they get infected. According to state figures, there were 632 COVID-positive patients in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy