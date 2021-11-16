ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Taliban and Future Terrorism

Cover picture for the article“If Americans are worried about the return of violent Islamist extremists … Afghanistan is not the most important place they should watch.” — Philip Zelikow, former Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission. Previously in this series: “Afghan History and the Taliban: A Positive Take (You Heard That Right) on...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Uzbek FM calls Taliban 'major force' in Afghanistan, says it never 'terror attacks' beyond national borders

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial United Nations Security Council meeting on the Afghan situation, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said that the Taliban have been a major force in Afghanistan but it has never conducted any 'terror attacks' beyond the national borders. Kamilov made these remarks...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Anxiety in Afghanistan as Taliban struggles for legitimacy

Despite a crisis of trust both within the country and abroad, three months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, it is taking halting steps to pursue international legitimacy, a senior UN official in Kabul told the Security Council on Wednesday. Deborah Lyons, UN Special Representative and Head of the...
WORLD
Washington Post

What the Taliban’s youngest fighters tell us about the future of the movement

BAGRAM, Afghanistan — Born a year after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Esmatullah Omari grew up to despise America. At 12, he was trained by the Taliban to plant roadside bombs. At 16, he was attacking military convoys near Bagram airfield, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan and the epicenter of America’s longest war.
POLITICS
Vox

The Taliban, explained

The roots of the Taliban movement started in 1979, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. The Soviets were there to prop up a communist Afghan government that was supported by a minority of mostly urban residents. But the vast majority of Afghans lived in rural areas, where authority came from tribal and ethnic groups, and life revolved around conservative practices of Islam.
POLITICS
BBC

Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

Afghanistan's ex-finance minister has blamed the government's fall on corrupt officials who invented "ghost soldiers" and took payments from the Taliban. Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government's books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Time to Nab Terror Masterminds!

Media reports indicate Islamabad is busy canvassing across the diplomatic chessboard to strengthen the present Taliban regime in Kabul . Its argument goes that the Islamic State of the Khorasan Province (called the ISIS-K) has been behind the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan. The Taliban regime must be made able to repulse these attacks and focus on constructive socio-economic programmes in the country .
WORLD
simivalleyacorn.com

Witness to terror

The day was winding down and the sun just starting to set at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26 when Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Wolfe heard an explosion. The Newbury Park native was one of 1,000 U.S. troops sent to support evacuation efforts as American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

The Taliban called Wednesday on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad. "We hope that the members of the American Congress will think thoroughly in this regard," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan: Opium production rising under Taliban regime

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): The opium cultivation and production has increased in drought-affected southern Afghanistan, Kandahar and Helmand after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. Under the Taliban regime, the people have no work and the country is drowned in debt. Lack of work alternatives and drought...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan: Taliban undertake military parade on US vechiles, Russian helicopters

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Hundreds of members of the Taliban on Sunday gathered upon the US-made armed vehicles to undertake a military parade in the capital of Afghanistan. This was the second time when the group has undertaken a military parade after it ousted the democratically elected government in...
MILITARY
FOX40

US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]
U.S. POLITICS
wdrb.com

Afghan refugee in Louisville recounts horrors of escaping the Taliban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The day the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, life was drastically upended for hundreds of thousands of people who live there. Months later, more than 200 people are resettling in Louisville with the help of local charities. Mohammad is one of them. He...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Taliban victory has ‘heightened risk’ from militant insurgents around the world, say terror analysts

Afghanistan’s fall to Taliban control has created the conditions for terrorist groups to use the country to launch attacks abroad, while Africa’s Sahel region has seen the rise of the fastest growing Islamist insurgency in the world, according to a report by a leading security company.The Islamist victory across the border has led to the formation of new militant alliances in Pakistan’s tribal areas and the rise in assaults on security forces there are likely to continue, says Control Risks which raises the terrorism rating in those parts of Pakistan from “high” to “extreme”.The report states “it will come...
WORLD
Lowell Sun

The legacy of torture in the U.S. War on Terrorism

The 9/11 attacks were the worst acts of terrorism in American history, with horrible results to thousands of innocent people. But the U.S. government’s response to it was a horror show of its own, with consequences that continue to reverberate. In his ensuing war on terrorism, President George W. Bush...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY

