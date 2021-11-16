ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Heartburn Meds Reduce Gum Disease Severity?

 2 days ago
Healthy oral care requires that people avoid plaque buildup on their teeth, especially at the gumline. In a surprising finding, new research published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Dental Research shows that patients who also use proton pump inhibitors (PPI)—a class of meds used to treat heartburn, acid-reflux and ulcers—can help the gums stay tightly fitted against the teeth for optimal oral health, reports a press release about a recent study out of the University at Buffalo.

Periodontal pockets, deep spaces between the teeth and gums, are a telltale sign of gum disease. The gaps are ideal locations for plaque from bacteria in the mouth to build up; left untreated, this can lead to gingivitis—the first stage of periodontitis, or gum disease.

For the study, researchers reviewed the oral health records of 1,093 dental patients ages 18 and older. Scientists divided the participants into two groups. In the first set, scientists excluded smokers and people with diabetes and classified this group NS/ND. Then researchers collected the following data from individuals: measurements from six areas around each tooth, plaque scores, PPI status and medical and demographic information.

In the second group, investigators ruled out patients who previously underwent chemotherapy, hormone replacement therapy or used steroids and those with a history of rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus and labeled them the NS/ND/NMed grouping.

Results from the evaluation of information from the first set of participants showed that among people who took PPIs, 14% showed teeth with gum pocket depths of 6 millimeters or greater compared with 24% of the teeth of those who did not use these meds.

The data assessment for the second group showed that 27% of the teeth of patients who used PPIs registered gum pocket depths of 5 millimeters or more compared with 40% of the teeth of non-PPI users.

Researchers suggested that PPIs’ ability to change bone metabolism or the gut microbiome might help explain their effect on gum disease severity.

“PPIs could potentially be used in combination with other periodontal treatments; however, additional studies are first needed to understand the underlying mechanisms behind the role PPIs play in reducing the severity of periodontitis,” said Lisa M. Yerke, a clinical assistant professor in the department of periodontics and endodontics at the University of Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine.

To learn more about how to prevent gum disease, read "These Dental Care Tools Have Been Proved to Stop Gum Disease."

marthastewart.com

Science Says Eating Fish Two Times a Week Can Reduce the Risk of Vascular Disease

It's been long said that consuming fish regularly has several health benefits, including lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease and protecting the aging brain from air pollution. A recent study published in the journal Neurology tacks a new benefit onto the list: According to researchers, there's a link between fish consumption and a lowered risk of cerebrovascular disease—or vascular disease—which is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. "Our results are exciting because they show something as simple as eating two or more servings of fish each week is associated with fewer brain lesions and other markers of vascular brain damage, long before obvious signs of dementia appear," says the study's senior author Dr. Cecilia Samieri.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Common heartburn drugs may benefit your tooth and gum health

In a new study from the University at Buffalo, researchers found the use of heartburn medication is associated with decreased severity of gum disease. They found that patients who used proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)—a class of drugs commonly prescribed to treat heartburn, acid reflux, and ulcers—were more likely to have smaller probing depths in the gums (the gap between teeth and gums).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Real Health

These Dental Care Tools Have Been Proved to Stop Gum Disease

Gum disease and decaying teeth are the biggest risk factors for tooth loss. To combat these problems, many people arm themselves with various dental hygiene tools reputed to be effective. But which ones really work? New study findings published in the Journal of the International Academy of Periodontology offer definitive answers via a comprehensive review of gum disease prevention products and techniques currently available, reports a University at Buffalo press release.
SKIN CARE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Early Treatment for Type 1 Reduces Cardiovascular and Kidney Disease Risks

Early and more intensive treatment for type 1 diabetes reduces the risk for long-term cardiovascular and kidney complications, according to a new study based on decades of data and published in the journal Diabetes Care. Cardiovascular complications of diabetes — also sometimes known as macrovascular complications, since they refer to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Gum Disease#Meds#Heartburn#Gums#The University At Buffalo#Ns Nd
wnypapers.com

Study: Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells

Findings may improve understanding of chronic inflammatory, bone-related diseases that develop alongside obesity, such as gum disease, arthritis & osteoporosis. Chronic inflammation caused by obesity may trigger the development of cells that break down bone tissue, including the bone that holds teeth in place, according to new University at Buffalo research that sought to improve understanding of the connection between obesity and gum disease.
BUFFALO, NY
wtuz.com

American Kidney Fund Educating About Gout, Kidney Disease

Nick McWilliams reporting – The American Kidney Fund is hoping to educate and inform residents about gout, and how to manage symptoms, while helping prevent issues. Kidney disease is a common ailment, with 1-in-10 people suffering from the issue also having gout. The painful form of arthritis can affect joints...
ADVOCACY
healio.com

Secondary antibiotic prophylaxis reduces progression of rheumatic heart disease in children

In children and adolescents with latent rheumatic heart disease, secondary antibiotic prophylaxis was associated with lower risk for disease progression at 2 years, researchers reported at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. For the GOAL trial, Andrea Beaton, MD, pediatric cardiologist and associate professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
drexel.edu

Could an 80-year-Old Drug Cure Alzheimer’s Disease?

Unlike diseases that impair the body in a myriad of physical ways, dementia can rob mental faculties and identity, as patients struggle to remember memories from previous days. As the disease progresses, victims may also forget friends or relatives and the functional skills to perform a daily routine. The most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

Study reveals a precise bedtime that reduces heart disease risk

Most people are aware that getting plenty of rest is essential to staying healthy, and experts recommend that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. However, the importance of precise bedtimes remains relatively unexplored, and new research from the University of Exeter is attempting to change this.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study compares bypass, stenting for patients with severe heart disease

(HealthDay)—Bypass surgery is slightly better overall than stenting to open blocked arteries in people with severe coronary artery disease, new research shows. But decisions may still need to be made on a case-by-case basis: Stenting appeared more beneficial in some patients, particularly if they didn't have complex disease. The findings...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

Ten dietary tips to reduce heart disease and stroke risk

The American Heart Association (AHA) on Tuesday outlined 10 key features of a heart-healthy eating pattern. The organization’s new scientific statement, titled “2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health” and published in the journal Circulation, emphasizes the importance of overall dietary pattern, rather than individual foods or nutrients, as well as underscores the critical role of nutrition.
FITNESS
endocrinologynetwork.com

CLICK Trial: Chlorthalidone Reduces BP in Chronic Kidney Disease and Uncontrolled Hypertension

Data from the CLICK trial presented at Kidney Week 2021 demonstrates chlorthalidone reduced systolic blood pressure by 11 mmHg over a 12-week treatment period among a patient population with stage 4 CKD and uncontrolled hypertension. This article was originally published on PracticalCardiology.com. A new trial presented at the American Society...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Specific Blood Pressure-Lowering Drugs Prevent Onset of New Diabetes

Lowering blood pressure — known to prevent the vascular complications of type 2 diabetes — can also stop the onset of diabetes itself, although the effects vary according to antihypertensive drug class, results from a new meta-analysis show. Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) — so-called...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Liver Disease, Say Experts

The liver is one of our most essential organs. It helps regulate chemicals in our blood and carries away waste from our bodies. It performs life-sustaining functions and without a healthy liver, we can't survive. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "approximately 30 million people have some form of liver disease. More than 8,000 people in the U.S. received liver transplants in 2017, and more than 17,000 people are on the waiting list for a liver transplant." Read the tips below to find out more about liver disease and the signs to watch out for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Real Health

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

