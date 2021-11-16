ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Recovering From Musculoskeletal Trauma in the Body

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://idealbloghub.com/recovering-from-musculoskeletal-trauma-in-the-body/. The musculoskeletal system is comprised of your bones, ligaments, tendons, cartilage, and muscles. In other words, it’s the thing that allows you to conduct most of the physical movement in your life. In order to function well, you need every piece of the system to...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
225batonrouge.com

How injection therapy can relieve back pain, sponsored by The Spine Center

Back pain is one of the most common medical problems, affecting 8 out of 10 people at some point during their lives. Improper lifting or weak, unused muscles stemming from lack of exercise can lead to the development of back pain. Additionally, back pain can often be more of an alignment issue than an arthritic issue and can be caused by previous lower extremity issues such as knee surgery, or something as simple as tight hamstrings. When physical therapy and oral medications haven’t delivered relief, injection therapy can be a good alternative for patients considering non-surgical options. Epidural injections go directly to the source of your pain where the doctor is guided by a type of live-action, X-ray guidance called fluoroscopy to identify each nerve in the epidural space in your spine that could be causing your pain. And, epidural injections are pain-free. You might be relieved to know that a procedure designed to end pain is itself pain-free.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Leg Pain Causes

Abdominal pain is the most common cause of lower limb pain in children. It can be due to various reasons, including constipation, urinary tract infection (UTI), appendicitis, and gastroenteritis. BONY PAIN:. Musculoskeletal pain accounts for about 50% of all pediatric visits to the emergency department. Child abuse is a common...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What can cause back pain while breathing?

If back pain occurs when a person breathes, it can signal an underlying medical condition. In some cases the pain is sharp, and possible causes range from inflammation or infection of the chest to spinal curvature and lung cancer. Back pain while breathing can also indicate a medical emergency, such...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Musculoskeletal issues common among dentists: study

Munster, Germany — Neck and shoulder problems are common musculoskeletal disorders among dentists, leading more than 1 out of 5 to seek medical care, a recent study out of Germany shows. Researchers from Munster University Hospital surveyed 229 dentists in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, who answered questions about any...
HEALTH
Shape Magazine

The Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain Relief

If you're reading this, you've probably experienced lower-back pain at least once in your life. The list of possible reasons for this low back pain is long, to say the least. Yep, "the variety of types of lower back pain is mind-boggling," as Evie Vlahakis, a certified physical therapist based in New York City, puts it. For starters, anyone can have lower back pain due to posture, genetics, lifestyle, work injuries, sports injuries, or simply from sitting for long periods of time. (Thank you, desk job!) In older adults, arthritis (the inflammation of joints or surrounding tissue) and stenosis (a narrowing of the spinal canal) are also commonly to blame, says Vlahakis. "The truth is, everything can intertwine since 'low back pain' is such a general and vague term," says Vlahakis. "It can be an accumulation of repetitive strains or minor injuries." Lower back pain can be acute, meaning sudden, or it can be latent, which indicates that the pain shows up after an initial injury, she adds. (Related: The Most Common Causes of Back Pain—Plus, How to Ease Your Aches ASAP)
YOGA
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Woman's World

This Crunchy Snack Can Help Reduce Arthritis Pain and Inflammation

Transitioning into the colder months is difficult if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. When temperatures drop, your joint fluids can thicken, causing stiffness and restricted movement. Fortunately, you may be able to mitigate some of the effects this season by changing up your diet. Research shows that eating plenty of nuts and seeds boosts joint health and may lessen arthritis pain.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds infants later diagnosed with autism show reduced social communication before their first birthday

The foundation for social communication is present from birth, with newborns preferring to orient to faces over non-faces and caregivers over strangers. Between 9-12 months of age, infants develop other social communication skills such as use of eye gaze, facial expressions, gestures, and sounds. Differences in social communication are a defining feature of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). There's minimal prior research that examines whether observable prelinguistic social-communication skills, prior to 12 months of age, emerge more slowly in infants with ASD compared to typically developing infants. A new study documents that observable social-communication differences for infants with ASD unfold by 9 months, pointing to a critical window for targeted intervention.
HEALTH
alive.com

10 Natural Treatments for Sciatica

Sciatica is quite literally a “pain in the back!” Affecting four out of 10 people at some point in their life, sciatica happens when the big nerve from either side of the lower back/spine travels through the pelvis and buttocks and passes the back of each leg. The result is shooting pain from the back all the way down the leg. Anything that puts pressure can irritate the nerve further. If you know, you know … Even with extreme pain, about 90 percent of people will get better without surgery or the need for heavy medication. In fact, natural treatments for sciatica have been proven to be effective and are worth a shot.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sandusky Register

Should heart disease patients exercise?

LONDON — It might seem that a steady regimen of rest and relaxation is the best course of action for someone with heart disease, but staying active is essential for the heart and overall health. Elijah Behr, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, explains why and how even people whose conditions put them at higher risk of cardiac arrest can exercise safely.
WORKOUTS
theforumnews.com

Healthy Geezer

Q: I’m getting pain in my right leg, and my doctor says it’s sciatica. Could you write one of your columns about this?. Sciatica is pain that runs down the sciatic nerve from your lower spine to your buttock and down the back of your leg. Age-related changes in the spine are a common cause of sciatica.
FITNESS
bobgermanylaw.com

Is It Possible to Recover from Catastrophic Injuries?

If you were the victim of an injury event that produced considerable destruction so much so that your quality of life has been negatively impacted, you may be able to obtain compensation for your damages. If you live in Mississippi the Jackson personal injury attorney at Germany Law Firm, PLLC can review your case and provide you with the legal guidance you need to move forward with a claim. With more than four decades of experience, the Jackson injury attorney Bob Germany will work with you to help you achieve the most favorable results for your case possible.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ScienceAlert

Antibody Breakthrough in Mice Could Lead to a Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide. In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations. Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD. We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further. "While the science is currently...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy