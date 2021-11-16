Herro scores 26, short-handed Heat top Thunder 103-90

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Saturday. Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added a season-high 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double and the Miami Heat held off the Utah Jazz 118-115 on Saturday night. Miami led by 19 points with 5 minutes remaining but the victory wasn't assured until Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Lowry finished...
The Heat are off to a 6-1 start to the new season, including wins over four playoff teams from last season: Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Memphis and Dallas. Count Mavericks coach Jason Kidd among several Hall of Famers who like the Heat’s chances this season, writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
With a couple of days to cool down following Monday’s incident in Denver, Heat players are hoping to put the skirmish behind them, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was suspended for one game for striking Markieff Morris in the back following a hard foul late in Monday’s contest. Morris was fined $50K for the initial hit, while teammate Jimmy Butler received a $30K fine for “attempting to escalate” the conflict.
There have been a lot of impressive things to take away from the hot start that the Miami Heat has had this NBA season. They are 6-1 so far, tied with the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz for the best records out of the gate. Pat Riley made numerous moves...
Shortly before tipoff, Erik Spoelstra announced that both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would miss Monday night’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Markieff Morris remained out.) The first half saw both teams commit puzzling turnovers and miss plenty of shots. It was tough to watch. The halftime score was...
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. As expected based on a report earlier today, Herro has been upgraded to available and will play against the Lakers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
Not only is Tyler Herro the NBA’s leading bench scorer and among the NBA’s most improved players, he is developing another specialty: fourth-quarter assassin. The former Kentucky star’s 88 points in the fourth quarter for the Miami Heat rank third in the NBA, behind only DeMar DeRozan (105) and Cole Anthony (89).
The Miami Heat is finally home, but only for a few days. After recently completing its five-game West Coast trip with a 2-3 record, the Heat (10-5) began a quick two-game homestand with a 113-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Miami closes the homestand on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards before hitting the road again for a four-game trip.
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Scottie Pippen, through his memoir titled Unguarded, has come at Michael Jordan from all corners. Although he recognizes how great they were as teammates, he maintains that they were never friends. In the very first chapter of his book, Pippen called MJ selfish, stating that he is taking a lot...
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
As was the case on Monday in Boston, the Chicago Bulls found themselves down big in the second half. This was time it was at the Wells Fargo Center and they were in a 15-point hole against the Philadelphia 76ers late in the third quarter. The Bulls started a furious rally in the fourth, even tying up the game halfway through the quarter.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard said some dad time at home with his son helped put him in a good place before facing the Lakers. Lillard, who has been in a shooting slump, scored 25 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers for a 105-90 victory on Saturday night.
Comments / 0