The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will put a bow on Week 10 in the NFL when these two NFC West rivals go toe to toe at Levi's Stadium tonight during "Monday Night Football." L.A. captured the attention of the league this week after it was able to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following his release from the Browns. His addition has proven to be more of a necessity than the luxury it was initially billed as after fellow Rams receiver Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Friday's practice. That injury now thrusts Beckham into a bigger role within the offense as he's set to make his Rams debut. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to rebound following a loss to a hobbled Cardinals team in Week 9.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO