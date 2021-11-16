Wake Schools expects 'sick out' from cafeteria workers

Wake County parents are being put on notice to pack their kids a lunch.

Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 that a "sick out" is planned for Tuesday by many district cafeteria workers.

Brier Creek Elementary, Oberlin Middle and Fuquay-Varina High are among the schools that will likely be affected, the district said.

Sutton said the situation is fluid, and the district is coming up with contingency plans to make sure no child goes hungry.

"We are working with principals in the affected schools or what we might think is the affected schools and working with what staff we might have in place to prepare meals with food that's already there in those cafeterias. and in some cases where we don't have any staff, we may be forced to order food, such as pizza or something of that nature," Sutton said.

The district cited a severe staffing shortage in an email sent to parents late Monday.

The email said, in part, "while we will make every effort to provide food, we cannot guarantee meal service Tuesday."

This latest hardship comes weeks after Wake Schoolin an organized "sick out."

Sutton said Monday night that the district has no idea how many child nutrition workers will show up for work Tuesday.