Wisconsin basketball is finally back! After a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, the Badgers will take the floor tonight when the St. Francis Terriers come to town. With so much turnover from last season to this season, there are a lot of unknowns with this young team. They are losing almost 70% of their scoring from last year. The lone players returning who really played some meaningful minutes last year are Brad Davison, Johnny Davis, and Tyler Wahl. You could put Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson in there, but they played just a combined 19 games and mostly appeared in garbage time in non-conference games or blowouts.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO